Van crashes through wall and lands on greenhouse in Johnshaven

Fire crews have been called to Johnshaven after a van crashed through a wall and landed on a greenhouse.

Emergency services were called at about 2.30pm amid initial reports of a “building collapse”.

However, when crews arrived it became apparent that a vehicle had instead landed on the greenhouse in the Aberdeenshire village.

Fire crews were stood down from the scene near Johnshaven Primary School about an hour later following an inspection of the safety of the van and building.

The vehicle remains hanging off the side of the wall until recovery can be arranged.

Fire crews left the area at about 3.30pm.