Met Office issue Tayside and Fife weather warning update after fear of further disruption

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Yellow warnings for ice and wind in Tayside and Fife have been removed by the Met Office in an update following fears of more weather-related disruption this weekend

Scots had been warned of further travel problems over the next three days after Storm Eunice brought snow and high winds on Friday.

But the Met Office, which had put the warnings in place for Saturday until Monday, has now withdrawn the alert for potential disruption.

An alert for ice was due to run from until Saturday afternoon, while a warning for strong wind was due to come into force throughout Sunday and Monday.

In an update, the latest Met Office forecast has removed most of Scotland from the alert area.

🌬️ Strong winds are passing along southern coasts of the UK through Saturday, though this is a step down on the strengths seen throughout #StormEunice ⚠️ A Yellow Weather Warning for wind is in force as this may hamper some recovery efforts pic.twitter.com/0dDX9puPhk — Met Office (@metoffice) February 19, 2022

Only the south west of the country remains covered by the alert, with weather forecasters predicting heavy rain and winds will be limited to the west coast and Ireland.

The Met Office said would continue to be unsettled, with spells of rain forecast overnight and the early hours of Sunday morning.

The forecast for Dundee, Fife and Angus on Sunday reads: “Sunny spells and blustery showers. The showers most frequent in west of area, turning wintry on high ground.

“Fewer showers, more sunshine towards Fife and Angus. Milder and quite windy. Maximum temperature 9°C.”

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Steve Ramsdale said: “Winds will decrease from their exceptionally high levels on Friday, but there’s a continued wet and windy theme for many through the weekend.”

RAC Breakdown Spokesman Rod Dennis said: “Drivers will be glad to see the back of Storm Eunice but it looks like it will have a sting in its tail with conditions on the roads remaining challenging right through the weekend.

“With winds still strong and gusty, it’s important drivers don’t take any chances, so we urge them to slow down and leave plenty of space between themselves and the vehicle in front.”

Storm Eunice brought significant disruption on Friday, with snowfall causing problems for many motorists.

Drivers on the M90 between Perth and Kinross reported being left at a standstill, while on the A9 near Cairnie Braes lorries became stuck leading to long tailbacks.