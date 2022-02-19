Met Office issue Tayside and Fife weather warning update after fear of further disruption

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Met Office issue Tayside and Fife weather warning update after fear of further disruption

By Alasdair Clark
February 19 2022, 11.20am
Met Office weather warning
Weather warnings have been called off despite fears of more disruption

Yellow warnings for ice and wind in Tayside and Fife have been removed by the Met Office in an update following fears of more weather-related disruption this weekend

Scots had been warned of further travel problems over the next three days after Storm Eunice brought snow and high winds on Friday.

But the Met Office, which had put the warnings in place for Saturday until Monday, has now withdrawn the alert for potential disruption.

An alert for ice was due to run from until Saturday afternoon, while a warning for strong wind was due to come into force throughout Sunday and Monday.

In an update, the latest Met Office forecast has removed most of Scotland from the alert area.

Only the south west of the country remains covered by the alert, with weather forecasters predicting heavy rain and winds will be limited to the west coast and Ireland.

The Met Office said would continue to be unsettled, with spells of rain forecast overnight and the early hours of Sunday morning.

The forecast for Dundee, Fife and Angus on Sunday reads: “Sunny spells and blustery showers. The showers most frequent in west of area, turning wintry on high ground.

“Fewer showers, more sunshine towards Fife and Angus. Milder and quite windy. Maximum temperature 9°C.”

weather warning tayside fife
Snow caused traffic problems across Angus and Perthshire on Friday.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Steve Ramsdale said: “Winds will decrease from their exceptionally high levels on Friday, but there’s a continued wet and windy theme for many through the weekend.”

RAC Breakdown Spokesman Rod Dennis said: “Drivers will be glad to see the back of Storm Eunice but it looks like it will have a sting in its tail with conditions on the roads remaining challenging right through the weekend.

“With winds still strong and gusty, it’s important drivers don’t take any chances, so we urge them to slow down and leave plenty of space between themselves and the vehicle in front.”

Snow in Perth

Storm Eunice brought significant disruption on Friday, with snowfall causing problems for many motorists.

Drivers on the M90 between Perth and Kinross reported being left at a standstill, while on the A9 near Cairnie Braes lorries became stuck leading to long tailbacks.

Storm Eunice: Heavy snow on M90 leaves motorists at a standstill

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier