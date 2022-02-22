Thundersnow and strong gusts set to hit Tayside and Fife

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Forecasters say thundersnow could hit Tayside and Fife as strong gusts of wind are also forecast for the region.

The Met Office initially issued a yellow warning, covering parts of Perthshire and much of Fife, for snow from 1pm on Wednesday.

The warning has now been updated, confirming snow and lightning are predicted to hit the region from 5pm on Wednesday through until 8pm on Thursday.

The forecast states that “frequent heavy snow showers are expected, along with very gusty winds and a chance of frequent lightning affecting some places”.

What is thundersnow?

According to the Met Office, thundersnow is unusual because it can only happen in a few months of the year.

It says: “When thundersnow occurs at night the lightning appears brighter – this is because the light reflects off the snowflakes.

“Interestingly, the snow contained within the thunderstorm acts to dampen the sound of the thunder.

“While the thunder from a typical thunderstorm might be heard many miles away, the thunder during a thundersnow event will only be heard if you are within two to three miles of the lightning.”

The warning comes following five storms hitting Scotland in recent months, causing significant damage.