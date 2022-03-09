Stonehaven rail crash: Final investigation report to be published

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Stonehaven rail crash: Final investigation report to be published

By Dale Haslam
March 9 2022, 5.00pm Updated: March 9 2022, 6.24pm
Left to Right: Brett McCullough, Christopher Stuchbury, and Donald Dinnie.

Investigators are to publish their final report into the Stonehaven rail crash tomorrow.

Driver Brett McCullough, conductor Donald Dinnie and passenger Christopher Stuchbury died in August 2020 when their train derailed due to a landslip.

The Rail Accident Investigation Branch spent 18 months probing what happened on the day of the crash and what factors played a part.

Led by chief investigator Simon French, RAIB’s team spoke to dozens of people from scores of organisations and studied thousands of pages of documents.

RAIB can make recommendations to organisations aimed at improving rail safety.

Floral tributes left at the scene of the crash in August 2020.

Speaking with the families affected

The Office of Rail and Road then checks if recommendations have been implemented.

RAIB has been speaking with the families of those who died in the tragedy and the six survivors in recent months.

Mr French has shared report drafts with them and invited them to ask questions and give feedback.

When RAIB’s final report is published on Thursday, we will bring you extensive coverage of what it says and means.

Our reports will including a summary of RAIB’s report, a detailed guide to its findings, the families’ reactions and what happens next.

With the co-operation of those closest to this tragedy, our Impact investigations team compiled a 14-part series, The 6:54 from Stonehaven.

It looks at the human impact of the crash, the circumstances that led to the incident, and hails those who responded so magnificently in the hours, days and weeks which followed.

We also spoke exclusively to the families of the train’s driver and conductor, Brett McCullough and Donald Dinnie and compiled an interactive explanation of the minute-by-minute events on the day.

You can read it by clicking the image above.

