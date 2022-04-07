Why are some Tayside and Fife petrol stations running low on fuel? By Emma Duncan April 7 2022, 2.48pm Updated: April 7 2022, 4.09pm The Tesco Riverside garage in Dundee, warning drivers it had run out of diesel earlier this week. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier Inflation bites at supermarkets as prices rise at fastest rate for decade Forecourts not passing on fuel duty cut to drivers, says AA Morrisons takeover could see prices rise at dozens of petrol stations – watchdog Fuel prices break new records despite drop in wholesale costs