The Courier and Evening Telegraph shortlisted for 11 Scottish Press Awards

The Courier and the Evening Telegraph have been shortlisted for11 Scottish Press Awards.

This year’s winners – for work published in 2021 – will be announced at a ceremony in September.

The DC Thomson titles are in the running for a number of gongs including Front Page of the Year, for The Courier’s ‘Don’t turn your back on drugs, Nicola’ splash, published on May 10 last year.

The Courier and Evening Telegraph website is also in the running for the prestigious News Website of the Year award.

Meanwhile, a number of journalists have also been shortlisted.

That includes investigative journalists Dale Haslam and Sean O’Neil, who are both on the shortlist for the Local/Weekly Reporter of the Year awards, for work on topics like human trafficking.

Columnist Murray Chalmers has been given a chance of winning the Food and Drink Writer of the Year award, and Stephen Eighteen has been shortlisted for Interviewer of the Year.

He said: “It is only because of DC Thomson’s investment in high-quality journalism that I have been nominated.

“In the past 15 months the company has gifted me the freedom to express myself creatively.”

Michael Alexander has also been nominated for Local/Weekly Feature Writer of the Year.

Meanwhile, The Courier’s politics podcast The Stooshie and sports podcast Talking Football – both edited by Chris Phin – have been nominated for Podcast of the Year.

DC Thomson photographer Mhairi Edwards has also been nominated for Photographer of the Year, and the data team behind a project to detail everyone from Dundee who died in the First World War is on the shortlist for Journalism Team of the Year.

Team leader Lesley-Anne Kelly said: “The World War One virtual memorial was an emotional story to tell as we really wanted to do it justice and bring the stories to a new generation.”

David Clegg, editor of The Courier, said: “I am over the moon to see the hard work, talent and dedication of our news teams recognised in these awards.

“2021 was a year of transformation for The Courier with a renewed focus on an ever-closer relationship with our audience and communities.

“Our journalists, specialist writers and photographers have constantly pushed the envelope to ensure we are delivering world class journalism which informs and entertains while holding those who wield power to account.

The Courier has always provided a voice to the people of Tayside and Fife

“It is particularly rewarding to see all strands of our output recognised, with nominations for news website, newspaper front page and podcast of the year.

“The Courier has always provided a voice to the people of Tayside and Fife and these award nominations demonstrate once again that we continue to make that voice heard while setting the agenda and championing our communities.”