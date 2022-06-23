The Courier and Evening Telegraph shortlisted for 11 Scottish Press Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

The Courier and Evening Telegraph shortlisted for 11 Scottish Press Awards

By Matteo Bell
June 23 2022, 5.34pm Updated: June 23 2022, 5.56pm
DC Thomson's Meadowside headquarters in Dundee.
DC Thomson's Meadowside headquarters in Dundee.

The Courier and the Evening Telegraph have been shortlisted for11 Scottish Press Awards.

This year’s winners – for work published in 2021 – will be announced at a ceremony in September.

The DC Thomson titles are in the running for a number of gongs including Front Page of the Year, for The Courier’s ‘Don’t turn your back on drugs, Nicola’ splash, published on May 10 last year.

The nominated front page.

The Courier and Evening Telegraph website is also in the running for the prestigious News Website of the Year award.

Meanwhile, a number of journalists have also been shortlisted.

That includes investigative journalists Dale Haslam and Sean O’Neil, who are both on the shortlist for the Local/Weekly Reporter of the Year awards, for work on topics like human trafficking.

Sean O’Neil.

Columnist Murray Chalmers has been given a chance of winning the Food and Drink Writer of the Year award, and Stephen Eighteen has been shortlisted for Interviewer of the Year.

He said: “It is only because of DC Thomson’s investment in high-quality journalism that I have been nominated.

“In the past 15 months the company has gifted me the freedom to express myself creatively.”

Stephen Eighteen.

Michael Alexander has also been nominated for Local/Weekly Feature Writer of the Year.

Meanwhile, The Courier’s politics podcast The Stooshie and sports podcast Talking Football – both edited by Chris Phin – have been nominated for Podcast of the Year.

DC Thomson photographer Mhairi Edwards has also been nominated for Photographer of the Year, and the data team behind a project to detail everyone from Dundee who died in the First World War is on the shortlist for Journalism Team of the Year.

Team leader Lesley-Anne Kelly said: “The World War One virtual memorial was an emotional story to tell as we really wanted to do it justice and bring the stories to a new generation.”

Courier editor David Clegg.

David Clegg, editor of The Courier, said: “I am over the moon to see the hard work, talent and dedication of our news teams recognised in these awards.

“2021 was a year of transformation for The Courier with a renewed focus on an ever-closer relationship with our audience and communities.

“Our journalists, specialist writers and photographers have constantly pushed the envelope to ensure we are delivering world class journalism which informs and entertains while holding those who wield power to account.

The Courier has always provided a voice to the people of Tayside and Fife

“It is particularly rewarding to see all strands of our output recognised, with nominations for news website, newspaper front page and podcast of the year.

“The Courier has always provided a voice to the people of Tayside and Fife and these award nominations demonstrate once again that we continue to make that voice heard while setting the agenda and championing our communities.”

