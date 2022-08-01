Two taken to hospital following four-vehicle crash on A90 at Laurencekirk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Two taken to hospital following four-vehicle crash on A90 at Laurencekirk

By Ellie Milne
August 1 2022, 7.39pm Updated: August 2 2022, 8.21am
The crash happened on the A90 southbound near Laurencekirk.
The crash happened on the A90 southbound near Laurencekirk.

Two people have been taken to hospital following a four-vehicle crash near Laurencekirk.

The incident took place on the A90 Aberdeen to Dundee road at around 5.30pm on Monday.

Officers confirmed two people were taken to hospital following the accident.

It is understood the road is partially blocked and traffic is building in the area.

Fire crews received report of the crash at 5.48pm and sent three appliances to the scene from Montrose and Brechin.

A fire service spokesman said: “All persons were out of the vehicles when we arrived. Crews made the scene safe and the stop message came in at 6.48pm.”

A heavy rescue unit was also sent from Aberdeen but was not required.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 6pm on Monday August 1, police received a report of a road crash involving four vehicles on the A90 southbound carriageway, near Laurencekirk Bypass.

“Two people were taken to hospital and the road was fully reopened after the vehicles were recovered.”

