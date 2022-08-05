A9 reopens near Dunblane after single-vehicle crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Drivers heading towards Perth from Dunblane faced delays after a crash closed the A9 northbound for several hours on Friday.

The carriageway north of the Keir Roundabout was closed after the collision at around 1.30pm but reopened at around 4pm.

In a Twitter update, Traffic Scotland posted: “The northbound carriageway is now open after an earlier collision.

“Traffic remains heavy in the area.”

CLEAR ✅⌚️15:58#A9 Keir Roundabout The Northbound carriageway is

now OPEN ✅

after an earlier collision Traffic remains heavy in the area Travel time approaching Kier Roundabout#M9 Northbound 40 minutes#A9 Southbound 6 minutes@SETrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/1EqRv50PI7 — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) August 5, 2022

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 1.20 pm on Friday police were called to a single vehicle road crash northbound on the A9 near Dunblane.”

Meanwhile heavy traffic built up on the A9 between the Inveralmond and Broxden roundabouts on Friday afternoon following a separate collision.

It followed delays on the same stretch of road on Thursday due to a breakdown that lasted several hours.