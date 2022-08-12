Stonehaven rail crash: Investigation team urged to finish probe to ‘heal pain’ of families

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Stonehaven rail crash investigators are being urged to finish their probe soon to “heal the pain” of the families whose loved ones died two years ago today.

People from across the north-east are today remembering the tragic events of August 12, 2020 when a ScotRail service derailed at Carmont.

The train’s driver, Brett McCullough, conductor Donald Dinnie and passenger Christopher Stuchbury died and six others were hurt.

A thunderstorm on the morning of the crash and flooding on the line caused officials to send the Glasgow-bound train back to Aberdeen.

However, when approaching a curve in the line at a bridge parapet, the train stuck debris washed out of a failed lineside drain.

It came off the tracks and fell down an embankment, sparking a major emergency response.

‘Brett did nothing wrong’

The Rail Accident Investigation Branch finished its probe into the crash in March.

Investigators tabled 20 recommendations, which Network Rail and other organisations must address.

RAIB said Brett McCullough did nothing wrong.

A second team is conducting a second investigation at the request of the Lord Advocate.

That probe continues its investigation two years on – and politicians are today urging them to wrap it up soon.

It is being carried out by representatives of Police Scotland, British Transport Police (BTP )and the Office of Rail and Road (ORR), along with the Crown Office.

‘There should not be any delay’

Mairi Gougeon, SNP MSP for Angus and Mearns, which includes Stonehaven, met with Network Rail and ScotRail staff earlier this year to discuss the issue.

She said: “While I understand (the investigation) can take time and must be thoroughly investigated, we were told in March by the Chief Inspector of Railways Ian Prosser the final report would be with the Crown Office ‘in the coming months’.

“There should not and cannot be any delay in handing over this report, and ultimately in taking action that can improve the safety of the railway network and its passengers.”

‘The conclusion may help heal the pain’

Andrew Bowie is the Conservative MP for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine, which includes Stonehaven.

He said: “The tragic events of Carmont, their impact on the north east, and the heartache experienced by so many, are still very much fresh in the mind.

“It’s hard to believe two years have passed since we all mourned Donald Dinnie, Chris Stuchbury and Brett McCullough.

“In the months and years that followed, Carmont has been one of the most investigated and interrogated accidents of the modern era.

“And it’s important that every part of the investigation was given the time it needed to draw conclusions, for lessons to be learned.

“It may be that the conclusion of the last piece of that, the police investigation, will help heal the pain.

“But the passage of time may be the only sure way for that grief to subside.”

‘The very near future’

North East MSP Maggie Chapman, of the Scottish Green Party, added: “Clearly, the investigation needs to thoroughly evaluate all relevant information before drawing its conclusions.

“I do hope, however, the organisations involved appreciate that the longer the wait goes on the more anxious the families become.

“I hope we see a conclusion to this investigation in the very near future, in order to ensure that all possible lessons are learned, and that a repeat of this tragedy can be avoided.”

The three organisations conducting the probe have sent the Crown a report and are now addressing any queries the Crown might have.

‘Our thoughts remain with the families’

On behalf of ORR, Mr Prosser said: “We have submitted our factual report and analysis of evidence to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service, who we continue to work with to finalise any outstanding issues.”

Detective Superintendent Alex Dowall said: “Our thoughts remain with the families and friends of those who died and were injured following the Stonehaven train derailment in August 2020.

“Following a complex investigation into the circumstances of this tragedy by Police Scotland, BTP and ORR, a Police Scotland/BTP report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

A Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal spokesman said the investigation was “ongoing” and it would consider it once complete.

He added: “The families will continue to be kept updated in relation to any significant developments.”

No events at families’ request

To mark the first anniversary of the crash last year, loved ones attended a private ceremony at Stonehaven Rail Station at which a memorial plaque was unveiled.

There was a minute’s silence at rail stations across the UK.

However, no formal events will take place this year at the request of the families involved.

A source told us: “Events were organised last year by Aslef and the RMT and were handled in a respectful and sensitive way.

“Conversations were had this year and the families expressed their wishes, which have been respected.

“Understandably, many of them want to be able to process their grief without public events.

“However, they are truly grateful for all the support they have received from the public in the last two years.”

Physical and emotional trauma

Digby Brown Solicitors is representing some of those who were on the train and suffered injuries.

Neil Davidson, partner at Digby Brown in Aberdeen, said: “The anniversary of Stonehaven will understandably continue to affect the victims and families involved in this terrible tragedy and I’d like to pay my respects to all affected.

“Many people have lost loved ones and others have suffered physical and emotional trauma – the pain of which will undoubtedly be felt for the rest of their lives.

“While I cannot discuss our clients’ cases, we continue to support everyone and their unique circumstances so they may secure the means to continue their lives.

“But right now a key focus is on the outcome of the final ORR report so everyone affected, and the public, may trust that the vital safety recommendations made in the earlier RAIB are carried out.”

Private reflections

Rail staff are anticipated to hold their own private reflections at stations across the rail network today at 9.43am – the time the alarm was raised after the crash.

Some rail industry workplaces, including rail union hubs, are also expected to hold a minute’s silence at 9.43am.

Manuel Cortes, leader of the TSSA union, which represents some Scottish rail workers, urged rail firms and the Scottish and UK governments to withdraw 1970s high-speed trains he dubbed “museum pieces”.

Mr Cortes said: “They were built in the 1970s and have no place in a 21st-century rail network.”

He also said more work needs to be done to prevent climate change, including reducing rail fares to get more people off the road.

Mr Cortes added: “The events of August 12 2020 were a tragedy. But the greater tragedy will be if we fail to learn the lessons of that day.”

‘Update in the near future’

A Transport Scotland spokesperson said: “We understand the sentiments expressed by the TSSA in relation to the tragic events at Carmont, which were devastating for everyone affected, and we agree every effort must be made to learn lessons.

“Ministers have already initiated a steering group to look at the rolling stock recommendations of the RAIB report and an update on progress will be provided in the near future.”

A Department for Transport spokeswoman said it expects the rail sector to implement RAIB’s recommendations “as comprehensively and quickly as possible”

She added: “This is where the focus has to be.”

‘We will never forget’

David Lister, ScotRail safety, engineering & sustainability director, said: “Everyone at ScotRail will always be broken-hearted about the terrible accident at Carmont.

“Two years on, we pay tribute to Brett McCullough, Donald Dinnie, and Christopher Stutchbury, who lost their lives, and, of course, we remember those who were injured.

“We come together as a railway family and we send our love and support to everyone, particularly the loved ones of the deceased, who have been affected by the tragedy.

“We will never forget.”

Responding to the TSSA’s request for high-speed trains to be ditched, Mr Lister added: “The RAIB report was clear that the high-speed trains were not the cause of the accident.

“There is insufficient evidence to show that a more modern train would have prevented the derailment.

“As the RAIB report notes, high-speed trains have operated across Britain for many years with a good safety record.

‘Changes already implemented’

“These trains have received all the necessary legal and safety certifications authorising them as safe to operate on the rail network in Britain.

“ScotRail is working closely with Network Rail and the wider industry to ensure that safety lessons are learnt from this tragic accident, and a number of changes have already been implemented.

“We will play our part fully and do everything possible to reduce the risk of something like this every happening again.”

Network Rail Scotland’s route director Liam Sumpter said; “Our thoughts and condolences remain with the families and friends of Brett McCullough, Donald Dinnie and Christopher Stuchbury two years after the tragedy.

“We are committed to learning the lessons of Carmont and to delivering on the recommendations made by RAIB.

New technology

“Network Rail took immediate steps after the accident to inspect similar sites on the railway and to review how we manage extreme rainfall events.

He added: “We also put in place new control measures to slow trains down or close lines when extreme rainfall is identified as a risk, and invested in new technology to monitor convectional rainfall events.

“Since the accident, we’ve also made significant changes to how we operate services during periods of extreme weather and have increased our investment in new technologies to help manage the impact of climate change on Scotland’s railway.”

With the co-operation of those closest to this tragedy, our Impact investigations team compiled a 14-part series, The 6:54 from Stonehaven.

It looks at the human impact of the crash, the circumstances that led to the incident, and hails those who responded so magnificently in the hours, days and weeks which followed.

We also spoke exclusively to the families of the train’s driver and conductor, Brett McCullough and Donald Dinnie and compiled an interactive explanation of the minute-by-minute events on the day.

You can read it by clicking the image above.