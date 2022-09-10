Flowers now piled high outside gates of Balmoral to pay tribute to the Queen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Flowers now piled high outside gates of Balmoral to pay tribute to the Queen

By Ellie Milne
September 10 2022, 1.52pm
Saturday morning mourners at the gates of Balmoral. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Saturday morning mourners at the gates of Balmoral. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

Bouquets of flowers and messages of condolence are now piled high outside the gates of Balmoral.

Thousands of mourners have made their journey to the Queen’s private home to pay personal tribute to her.

The poor weather over the past 48 hours has not deterred those who felt it was right to come out and pay their respects at the spot where Britain’s longest reigning monarch died.

Today, even more mourners have made the journey to her Deeside home with some there as early as 7am.

Due to the large number of people, Aberdeenshire Council has set up a bus shuttle service running from nearby Ballater and Braemar.

Members of the public have come from near and far to leave flowers, handwritten notes and drawings.

Many have shared their personal memories of the Queen and spoken about what she meant to them.

The mass of tributes have now spread along the railings at the estate, with some added below the windows of the shop.

Families arrive to lay floral tributes. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

Saturday has also brought brighter skies to the north-east as groups of people are dropped off at the estate in stages.

Queues have formed across the bridge with people waiting for their moment to pay their respects at the gates.

In a nod to the Queen’s Jubilee sketch with Paddington Bear, one mourner has left a soft toy amongst the floral tributes.

Similarly, outside Holyroodhouse, a marmalade sandwich in a zipped plastic bag has been left alongside another Paddington.

A Paddington Bear themed tribute for the Queen left at Balmoral. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

