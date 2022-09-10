Flowers now piled high outside gates of Balmoral to pay tribute to the Queen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bouquets of flowers and messages of condolence are now piled high outside the gates of Balmoral.

Thousands of mourners have made their journey to the Queen’s private home to pay personal tribute to her.

The poor weather over the past 48 hours has not deterred those who felt it was right to come out and pay their respects at the spot where Britain’s longest reigning monarch died.

Today, even more mourners have made the journey to her Deeside home with some there as early as 7am.

Back at Balmoral this morning. The sheer volume of loving tributes left for the Queen and her family is overwhelming. People have been coming as early as 7am to pay their respects at the gates here. pic.twitter.com/UKhZcyox1Z — Lauren Taylor (@ltaylor_DCT) September 10, 2022

Due to the large number of people, Aberdeenshire Council has set up a bus shuttle service running from nearby Ballater and Braemar.

Members of the public have come from near and far to leave flowers, handwritten notes and drawings.

Many have shared their personal memories of the Queen and spoken about what she meant to them.

The mass of tributes have now spread along the railings at the estate, with some added below the windows of the shop.

Saturday has also brought brighter skies to the north-east as groups of people are dropped off at the estate in stages.

Queues have formed across the bridge with people waiting for their moment to pay their respects at the gates.

In a nod to the Queen’s Jubilee sketch with Paddington Bear, one mourner has left a soft toy amongst the floral tributes.

Similarly, outside Holyroodhouse, a marmalade sandwich in a zipped plastic bag has been left alongside another Paddington.