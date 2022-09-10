Extra capacity added to Balmoral shuttle buses to take mourners to gates

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Extra capacity added to Balmoral shuttle buses to take mourners to gates

By Ross Hempseed
September 10 2022, 5.12pm
Mourners have been boarding buses at Balmoral through the day. Photo: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Mourners have been boarding buses at Balmoral through the day. Photo: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Extra capacity has been added to park and ride buses from Ballater and Braemar to take people to the gates of Balmoral to allow them to pay personal tribute to the Queen.

Queues stretching to about 100 people, with waits of about 30 minutes, have formed throughout the day on Saturday in the Aberdeenshire communities.

People from across the country have descended on Ballater and Braemar, the two closet villages to the estate, where shuttle buses are ferrying people back and forth.

People were holding flowers and personal tributes to the Queen as they waited in line to travel to the her treasured personal home.

Mourners make journeys long and short to pay tribute

James Murphy who had come from Peterhead said the operation was “very well organised” and it helped that the weather was sunny.

First Bus, in coordination with Aberdeenshire Council, is shuttling mourners from Ballater while Stagecoach is doing the same in Braemar.

Double-decker buses operating the route can take up to 60 people. As crowds have increased, marshals have allowed up to 15 people to stand during the journey too.

Lucy and Toby Baldwin from Fyvie preparing to board buses in Ballater. Photo: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Staff working on the operation say there has been a steady stream of people wanting to make the trip since the early morning.

The village of Ballater, which the Queen visited during her summer trips to Balmoral, was lively with people keen to pay their respects to a beloved figure.

The Clark and Matthew family of eight came from Banchory on the glorious day carrying eight bunches of flowers picked straight from the garden.

They said it was important for the them to make the journey to “say goodbye to a wonderful woman”.

People have carried flowers while waiting in queues. Photo: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Diane and Morag Lavery also from Banchory brought flowers and wanted to pay their respects saying “there was no one else like her”.

They plan to watch the procession, where the Queen’s body will be taken from Balmoral to Edinburgh, in their hometown of Banchory, which will give them a chance to say goodbye.

Stewards also made bag searches as people lined up at the bus stop opposite the Glenmuick Church in the village centre.

Flowers piled up outside Balmoral. Photo: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Isabelle Stewart from Peterhead said: “We are here because we have great respect for the Queen.

“She was a wonderful woman and we wanted to bring flowers as a mark of respect and to show we care. The Queen was very caring person and she loved Scotland.”

Mrs Stewart said being able to go to Balmoral where the Queen died is an experience she was likely never to forget.

Floral tributes in Ballater

Flowers have also been laid at the Ballater memorial marking the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee in 2012, showing the villages long affinity with the royal family.

Aberdeenshire Council has also made space in the shadow of the church for floral tributes to be place some carrying heartfelt messages and condolences.

Flowers left in tribute to the Queen in Ballater. Photo: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

One tribute said: “With grateful thanks for all the years of service.”

Another reaffirmed that the Queen had kept her promise to serve the people of the UK and praised her dedication and service.

While hundreds queued up to take the trip to Balmoral there was a hushed atmosphere and one of respect signifying the impact the Queen had on everyone.

Where to see the Queen’s funeral procession

Updated: Commemorative events to be held in Ballater and Aberdeen’s Duthie Park as Queen’s cortege makes way to Edinburgh

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Scotland

Police confirmed a nine-year-old boy who went missing in Dunbar has been found (Jane Barlow/PA)
Nine-year-old boy missing in Dunbar found, police say
The window has been smashed at Jaki's Fish and Chip Shop. Photo: Andrew Smith.
Windows smashed at Muir of Ord chip shop that celebrated death of Queen
An attempted murder investigation has been launched after a fire in Kilmarnock. (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Attempted murder investigation launched after Ayrshire fire
Countless flowers have been placed at the gates of Balmoral during the day. Photo: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
'It feels strange she won't be here every summer': Balmoral mourners feel loss of…
Police are searching for Austin MocGovern, who has been missing overnight (Police Scotland/PA)
Police launch search for missing nine-year-old boy
What are the figures in Tayside and Fife this week?
Covid Scotland: Are case numbers increasing across Tayside and Fife again?
0
New post boxes will have Queen Elizabeth's insignia as King Charles rails against 'unnecessary…
The pensioner died at the scene (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Man, 83, dies after being hit by lorry
Aberdeen holidaymaker witnesses King greet crowds on six hour layover when paying tribute to…
King Charles III delivers his address to the nation and the Commonwealth from Buckingham Palace, London, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire
IN FULL: King Charles III address to the nation

More from The Courier

The Queen's coffin cortege will make a private stop at Brechin Castle for 45 minutes.
Queen's Cortege: Your full guide to the plans in Angus
0
Traffic chaos on the M90 today due to the roadworks at Junction 2. Pic Kenny Smith, Kenny Smith Photography Tel 07809 450119
Queen's Cortege: Where and when it will pass through Fife
0
The window has been smashed at Jaki's Fish and Chip Shop. Photo: Andrew Smith.
Windows smashed at Muir of Ord chip shop that celebrated death of Queen
Explorer Road in Dundee, where a dais has been set up for dignitaries to pay their respects.
Queen's Cortege: Your full guide to the plans in Dundee
0
Courier News - Perth - Richard Burdge Story. Pontoon expansion work has started on the Tay River. Picture shows part of the site being developed with Friarton Bridge in the background. Willowgate Trout & Salmon Fishery, Lairwell, Perth. Friday 28th October 2016.
Queen's Cortege: Your full guide to the plans in Perth and Kinross
0
Queen Elizabeth II's body will travel through Tayside and Fife on Sunday.
Queen's coffin cortege: The full route