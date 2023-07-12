A90 Aberdeen to Dundee road closed due to accident near Laurencekirk

One person has been taken to hospital following a two-car crash on the A90 Aberdeen to Dundee road near Stonehaven.

Emergency services were called shortly after 4.30pm to the incident at Temple of Fiddes, between Laurencekirk and Stonehaven.

Drivers have reported seeing a large police presence near Fiddes Bridge Services.

Traffic Scotland has confirmed the A90 was closed northbound from Laurencekirk at about 5.30pm.

It is understood that drivers are being directed to the A92 Stonehaven to Montrose coast road.

Motorists say they can travel as far north as Castleton Farm before being directed onto the B967 Arbuthnott road.

The fire service has confirmed it has not been called to any incidents on the A90.

A police spokesman said: “We were called around 4.35pm, to a report of a two-car crash on the A90 northbound at Temple of Fiddes.

“Emergency services attended and one person was taken by ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

“The road is currently closed and a diversion is in place.”

More to follow.