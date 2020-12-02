Monday, December 21st 2020 Show Links
LONG READ: ‘I lost time with people I might not see again’: St Andrews virtual graduates reflect on lockdown learning

by Gemma Bibby
December 2 2020, 4.34pm
Students from the University of St Andrews graduating virtually this week (December 1-2 2020) have taken time out to reflect on what it means to be conferred their degrees during a pandemic.

