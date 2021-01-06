Something went wrong - please try again later.

Clap for Carers will restart this week after being rebranded as Clap for Heroes.

The news comes despite its creator saying it had ‘had its moment’ back in May.

The campaign is being renamed to recognise the wider key worker community.

The weekly event was a big part of the first lockdown, with millions of people across the United Kingdom showing their appreciation for NHS staff and key workers by applauding from windows, doorsteps and balconies.

Annemarie Plas, the woman behind Clap for Carers, took to social media on Wednesday morning to confirm that it will return as the rebranded Clap for Heroes at 8pm this Thursday.

We are bringing back the 8pm applause, in our 3rd lockdown I hope it can lift the spirit, of all of us. Carers teacher, homeschooling parents, those who shield and ALL who is pushing through this difficult time! Please join & share!#clapforheroes pic.twitter.com/Tl27BlzqlH — Annemarie (@AnnemariePlas) January 6, 2021

She tweeted: “We are bringing back the 8pm applause, in our 3rd lockdown.

“I hope it can lift the spirit, of all of us. Carers teacher, homeschooling parents, those who shield and ALL who is pushing through this difficult time! Please join & share! #clapforheroes.”

‘Slacktivism’ accusations

The Clap for Carers initiative ran for ten weeks straight during the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

However it ended on May 28 after Ms Plas said it had become too heavily politicised.

The revival of the “slacktivism” campaign has been criticised by healthcare staff.

One woman responding to Ms Plas’ announcement wrote: “As a key worker who has been working throughout the pandemic: please stop.

“It’s patronising, it’s annoying, it’s irresponsible (people used it as an excuse to socialise last time) and it’s MEANINGLESS.

“If you want to help, volunteer, raise money, and campaign for a living wage.”

Another wrote: “This is really becoming quite pathetic, clap for carers is becoming nothing more than an excuse for people to feel righteous when many of the very same people have done nothing themselves to help others & actually complain about public sector workers pensions pay etc”