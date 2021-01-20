‘This is America’s day’: Joe Biden officially becomes 46th US president

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Joe Biden has been sworn in as the 46th president of the United States.

Mr Biden’s wife Jill held the Bible as Chief Justice Roberts read the oath of office to the president and congratulated him on assuming office.

President Biden said “this is America’s day” and “democracy’s day” as he delivered his first speech as president of the United States.

He added: “Democracy has prevailed.”

More to follow.