News / UK & World News in Pictures – 25 January 2021 by Louise Gowans January 25 2021, 4.03pm Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day. A man wearing a facemask in the Barbican Estate, London. Victoria Jones/PA Wire A cyclist Richmond Park, London. Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire A member of the Royal Scots Dragoon Guard carries in supplies as part of the final preparations setting up a mass covid vaccination centre at the P and J Live Arena in Aberdeen. Jane Barlow/PA Wire A new strike of a silver coin made in commemoration for the 20th anniversary of the euro currency is seen through a magnifying glass during an event at the National Mint in Paris. AP Photo/Michel Euler A swan finds itself surrounded by ice after the North Shields Marina froze overnight. Owen Humphreys/PA Wire A cyclist watches the sun rise from Primrose Hill, London. Aaron Chown/PA Wire Wild Deer at the Wicklow Gap in the Wicklow mountains during the current cold snap. Niall Carson/PA Wire Edward Lathbury and his dog Ash look out over Bradgate Park in Newtown Linford, Leicestershire. Joe Giddens/PA Wire One of the two young pandas at Berlin zoo. Paul Zinken/dpa via AP Visitors stroll through early-blooming rapeseed blossoms at Azumayama Park in full bloom as Mount Fuji is seen in the background in Ninomiya, west of Tokyo, Japan. IJI PRESS/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock January 25, 2021 (Malaga) Miquel Barceló takes his ‘Metamorfosis’ to the Picasso Museum, with almost a hundred works made in six years. Lorenzo Carnero/ZUMA Wire/Shutterstock Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Courier For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe