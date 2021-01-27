News / UK & World News in Pictures – 27 January 2021 by Louise Gowans January 27 2021, 4.03pm Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day. The trawler Kirkella, which has been described as the pride of the UKs distant-waters fishing fleet, has left Hull for a one-off voyage to the sub-Arctic as talks continue over post-Brexit fishing rights. UK Fisheries Ltd/PA Wire Royal Navy personnel prepare to give vaccines to the public at a coronavirus vaccination centre set up at Bath Racecourse. Ben Birchall/PA Wire A parakeet in Hyde Park, London. Ian West/PA Wire Kensington Palace undated handout photo of the Duchess of Cambridge during a video call with Holocaust survivors and youth ambassadors from the Holocaust Educational Trust to mark Holocaust Memorial Day. Kensington Palace/PA Wire Professor Dominic Tweddle, Director General of the National Museum of the Royal Navy, looks at one of the ‘Armada Maps’ at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard. The ten rare maps costing GBP 600,000, which plot the defeat of the Spanish Armada, have been saved from export by two grants from the National Heritage Memorial Fund and the Art Fund, along with a public fundraising campaign which raised the shortfall in funding in just two months. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire Water droplets on moss on a wall in Antrim town, Co Antrim. Niall Carson/PA Wire An Indian army soldier walks with a box containing equipment for inspecting the site of an explosion in Shamsipura, south of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir. AP Photo/ Dar Yasin Fog rolls in across the Irish Sea on Fleetwood beach. Peter Byrne/PA Wire A man walks through a near empty Westfield shopping centre in London during England’s third national lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus. Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Courier For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe