News in Pictures – February 11th 2021

Recruits at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, carrying their seabags, await their next orders during their processing for their first day of boot camp. This is the first group that will include female recruits at MCRD, who along with their male counterparts will become Lima Company during their boot camp training at MCRD San Diego, United States. Photo by Nelvin C Cepeda/San Diego Union-Tribune via ZUMA/Shutterstock Citizen offering prayer inside Hong Kong's most popular Taoist temple, Wong Tai Shing Temple on the Chinese New Year's Eve. Today marks New Year Eve on Lunar Calendar, billions of Chinese will be celebrating coming Year of the Ox this evening at midnight, China. Photo by Liau Chung-ren/ZUMA Wire/Shutterstock A sadhu offer prayer while taking a holy dip in Sangam on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya festival during ongoing Math Mela festival in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, India. Photo by Prabhat Kumar Verma/ZUMA Wire/Shutterstock Skating on natural ice people enjoy the sun and skating, Netherlands. Photo by Robin Utrecht/Shutterstock Red deer in Braemar, Aberdeenshire, which had an overnight temperature of minus 23.0C (minus 9.4F). The village, which is near Balmoral Castle, the summer residence of Queen Elizabeth II, recorded the lowest temperature in the UK in more than two decades, following an "extreme freeze". Photo by Jane Barlow/PA Nepalese Hindu devotees offer ritual prayers during Madhav Narayan Festival or Swasthani Brata Katha at Pashupathinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal. Photo by Subash Shrestha/Shutterstock Difficult times for Chinatown on the eve of the year of the Ox, during national Lockdown 3., Chinatown, London. Photo by Guy Bell/Shutterstock Students and youth wings protest in Kolkata, India. Photo by Dipayan Bose/SOPA Images/Shutterstock Rally against Myanmar military coup in Tokyo, Japan. Photo by Viola Kam/SOPA Images/Shutterstock Skiers hit the slopes as Mount Pakenham in Eastern Ontario reopens after being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic in Pakenham, Canada. Photo by Canadian Press/Shutterstock A wall of icicles formed on a bush in Worcestershire after temperatures plunged to below minus 22C overnight. Photo by David Davies/PA Hundreds of protestors took to the streets of Kathmandu defying the parliament dissolution and arrest of a women leader for making statements against the President, Nepal. Photo by Subash Shrestha/Shutterstock