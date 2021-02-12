News / UK & World News in Pictures – February 12th 2021 by Gemma Bibby February 12 2021, 6.36pm © PA Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day Despite having a critical Covid-19 Pandemic situation in Bangladesh, people gather in large numbers at a Mosque without social distancing to say their Jummah Prayer in Barishal city in Bangladesh. Photo by Mustasinur Rahman Alvi/ZUMA Wire/Shutterstock A man wearing a protective mask lights a candle at the Dharma Ramsi Temple during the Lunar New Year celebrations in Bandung, Indonesia. Photo by Algi Febri Sugita/NurPhoto/Shutterstock In celebration of Valentine’s Day, and as part of Rockefeller Center’s month of ‘Love at the Center’, renowned floral designer Lewis Miller Design will display two custom-made Mister Softee trucks cascading with thousands of multi-coloured roses, hydrangeas, daffodils, chrysanthemums, mimosas, and more at Rockefeller Plaza, New York, USA. Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock Panda Paule sits in the snow in his enclosure at the Zoo in Berlin, Germany. Photo by Kira Hofmann/dpa via AP An abandoned Royal Navy Fairey Gannet XG882 aircraft near Perth is surrounded by snow as the cold snap continues to grip much of the nation. Photo by Jane Barlow/PA Joint Helicopter Command during Exercise Clockwork, a cold weather warfare course at the Norwegian air base at Bardufoss. Photo by PO Phot Si Ethell/MoD/Crown Copyright/ PA A Palestinian man performs a show with fire during sunset on the beach, Gaza city, Gaza Strip, Palestinian Territory. Photo by APAImages/Shutterstock Riverside lifestyle in Bangladesh, Dhaka. Photo by Fatima-Tuj Johora/ZUMA Wire/Shutterstock People braving the elements at Southend-on-Sea, as the cold snap continues to grip much of the nation. Photo by Victoria Jones/PA Riot control drill in Kharkiv, Podvirky village, Ukraine. Photo by Ukrinform/Shutterstock Delicate snowdrops in the ancient churchyard in the sunshine, Lower Shiplake, Oxfordshire, UK. Photo by Geoffrey Swaine/Shutterstock Villagers attend a ritual to celebrate the Tibetan New Year in Gonggar County of Shannan, southwest China’s Tibet Autonomous Region. Photo by Xinhua/Shutterstock Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Courier For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe More from The Courier Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara share baby news Monday marks 50 years since switchover to decimal currency Thomas Tuchel calls for patience to help Chelsea’s Kai Havertz realise potential Bill Bailey and Anton Du Beke in Valentine’s tribute to pet dogs