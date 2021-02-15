News / UK & World News in Pictures – 15 February 2021 by Louise Gowans February 15 2021, 4.03pm Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day. Rahim Rashada found joy in a quiet walking meditation during the snowfall at Shelby Farms in Memphis, Tennessee. Karen Focht/ZUMA Wire/Shutterstock Priest offer evening Prayer at Sangam area on the eve of Basant Panchami Festival during the ongoing Magh mela in Prayagraj. Prabhat Kumar Verma/ZUMA Wire/Shutterstoc As the snow melts and temperatures rise, Fintry Loup on the Endrick Water, Stirling. Jeff Holmes JSHPIX/Shutterstock People with carnival masks and protective face masks in San Marco square, Venice. Mirco Toniolo/Errebi/AGF/Shutterstock Lead dog Mic Mac’s blue eyes stand in contrast to his snow-covered fur near Bobcaygeon, Ontario. Canadian Press/Shutterstock Men are playing hockey on a frozen lake during the winter in Warsaw, Poland. Attila Husejnow/SOPA Images/Shutterstock <br />HS2 Rebellion banner hangs from the roof of St Pancras Church, London. Matthew Chattle/Shutterstock Undated handout image issued of a comet plunging through Earth’s atmosphere. Researchers say they may be one step closer to solving the mystery of where the asteroid or comet that destroyed the dinosaurs came from. Gerd Altmann/Pixabay/PA Wire Mist forms as the sun rises over East Bristol as temperatures rise into double figures in the South West and the cold spell comes to an end. Ben Birchall/PA Wire Liverpool’s Sefton Park Palm House which has been illuminated red to celebrate Chinese New Year the year of the Ox. Peter Byrne/PA Wire Startrail Chestnut Tree by Anthony Whitbourn, which was highly commended in the living Dark Skies category of the South Downs National Park’s astrophotography competition. More than 150 entries were received for the National Park’s first cosmic photography contest and a judging panel has now chosen the winners across three categories. Anthony Whitbourn/South Downs National Park Authority/PA Wire Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Courier For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe