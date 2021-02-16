Wednesday, February 17th 2021 Show Links
Colourful window displays brighten up parts of London

by Louise Gowans
February 16 2021, 9.06am
Hundreds of windows have been decorated with colourful designs in the Homerton and Clapton area of London to create a magical outdoor gallery of unique displays.

This is the first time the Window Wanderland has been brought to the area, with hopes of lighting up the neighbourhood with a Covid-secure walking trail created by and for the whole community.

Aaron Chown/PA Wire
