News / UK & World News in Pictures – 8 March 2021 by Louise Gowans March 8 2021, 6.09pm Updated: March 8 2021, 6.10pm

Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day.

Trauma and Orthopaedic Surgeon Frank Acquaah looks at the Tunnel of Light at Guy's and St Thomas' Hospital in London. The custom-built tunnel is an immersive art installation specifically designed to produce the illusion and perspective of a new sun millions of miles away in a cloudless sky. Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

The Monument to the Unknown Woman Worker is a 1992 sculpture by Louise Walsh in Belfast, Northern Ireland. It is cast in bronze and features two working-class women with symbols of women's work embedded on the surfaces. Liam McBurney/PA Wire

The front pages of newspapers on sale at a garage in Dover, Kent. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have plunged the monarchy into a crisis, accusing an unnamed royal of racism, suggesting the family were jealous of Meghan and revealing that she contemplated taking her own life while pregnant. Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

The first all-female operation with a team of women officers coming together in Lambeth and Southwark to tackle the Met's main priority of violent crime by focusing on robbery.<br />Met Police marks International Women's Day 2021, London, UK. Photo by Richard Gardner/Shutterstock

Parliament Square is decorated with the flags of the 54 member states of the former colonies of the British Empire commonly known as the Commonwealth. Westminster, London. Photo by Amer Ghazzal/Shutterstock

A child learns the Quran at the Spirit of Islamic Boarding School during pandemic covid19 in Indonesia, Bogor, West Java. Photo by Donal Husni/ZUMA Wire/Shutterstock

Students arrive at Outwood Academy in Woodlands, Doncaster in Yorkshire, as pupils in England return to school for the first time in two months as part of the first stage of lockdown easing. Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Horticulturalist Louisa Neal inspects a cherry blossom tree at RHS Garden Wisley, near Woking, Surrey. Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Richard Ratcliffe and Amnesty International activists protest outside the Embassy of Iran in London for an immediate release of his wife Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe. Photo by WIktor Szymanowicz/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Detroit, Michigan – East Eats, an outdoor restaurant using geodesic domes, designed for the covid-19 era. The restaurant is located on a formerly vacant lot in an economically depressed section of the city. Detroit, Michigan, USA. Photo by Jim West/ZUMA Wire/Shutterstock

The search for missing for Sarah Everard, Clapham Common, London, UK. Photo by Guy Bell/Shutterstock

Gathering of the World March of Women on the occasion of International Women's Day, Brussels, Belgium. Photo by Isopix/Shutterstock