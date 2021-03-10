News / UK & World News in Pictures – 10 March 2021 by Louise Gowans March 10 2021, 4.00pm © PA Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day. A person walks along Clarence Esplanade in Southsea, Hampshire. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire World War II veteran Eric Bradshaw is reunited with his daughter Ruth at Millfield Care Home, Oldham, Greater Manchester, after the easing of lockdown restrictions to now allow care home visits to take place. Peter Byrne/PA Wire Vehicles from the Metropolitan Police parked near to Great Chart Golf and Leisure in Ashford, Kent. A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been arrested in Deal, Kent, in connection with the disappearance of Sarah Everard who has been missing for a week. Gareth Fuller/PA Wire Staff wait for patients at a new Covid-19 vaccination site at Poets’ Corner in Westminster Abbey, London. Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire Members of staff drain and clean the pool at Jesus Green Lido in Cambridge, as outdoor swimming pools prepare to reopen at the end of the month following the Coronavirus lockdown. Joe Giddens/PA Wire Pupils in North Lanarkshire can now experience what itÕs like to be in outer space, under the ocean, on a World War 1 battlefield or even on top of Everest thanks to a new learning initiative which is the first of its kind in the UK.<br />The project has become a reality after North Lanarkshire Council teamed up with BT to bring the first 5G-enabled immersive classroom to Scotland. Picture shows Brooke Milligan from Cabrain Primary. Jeff Holmes JSHPIX/Shutterstock Andrew Woods, senior curator at the Yorkshire Museum, holds a magnifying glass in front of a medieval bone handle carving of a woman dressed in a gown and headdress, dating to the 14th Century, one of thousands of artefacts in the care of York Museums Trust that are being photographed and put online for the public to view. Danny Lawson/PA Wire A glowing river of lava gushes from the slopes of Mt Etna, Europe’s largest active volcano, near Zafferana Etnea, Sicily. Today’s activity is the 11th major eruption in the past few weeks. AP Photo/Salvatore Allegra Anne Dutton, Roz Mitchell and Tyler Ringwood-Hoare lighting the candles for the HOPE candle feature at Salisbury cathedral. Ewan Galvin/Solent News/Shutterstock Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Courier For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe