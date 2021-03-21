News / UK & World News in Pictures – 21 March 2021 by Mark Asquith March 21 2021, 3.35pm Updated: March 21 2021, 3.35pm © PA Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day. Lava flows from an eruption of a volcano on the Reykjanes Peninsula in southwestern Iceland An Arctic walrus that has been spotted off the Pembrokeshire coastline. The walrus was first seen a week earlier on rocks in County Kerry, Ireland before seemingly making its way over to South Wales. People talking a walk in Birkenhead Park, Wirral, with the daffodils in bloom. A boy slides down a muddy bank in pouring rain at King Edward Park in Newcastle, New South Wales, Australia. Fans celebrate Rangers winning the Scottish Premiership title. People viewing floral tributes left at the bandstand in Clapham Common, London, for Sarah Everard. Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Courier For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe More from The Courier Perth restaurant owner hits back at ‘St Madoes Karen’ who left one-star review saying ‘rules stink’ Call for food and drink businesses to recognise frontline workers with free meals on March 30 EYEWITNESS: Stephen Glass proved he was the real thing after winning Coca-Cola bike at Hampden Eoin Morgan challenges England players to push T20 World Cup claims in ODIs