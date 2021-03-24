News / UK & World News in Pictures – 24 March 2021 by Louise Gowans March 24 2021, 4.00pm © PA Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day. Green Keepers at Allerton Manor golf course in Liverpool prepare the course ahead of reopening on March 29 when further restrictions are eased in England’s third national lockdown. Peter Byrne/PA Wire Frieda the Bichon Frise under cherry blossom in Battersea Park, London. Kirsty O’Connor/PA Wire Hundreds and Thousands, a new large-scale installation by artist Liz West commissioned by Greenwich Peninsula, is unveiled on The Tide in North Greenwich, London. Matt Alexander/PA Wire A surfer paddles out to ride a wave, floating above the patchwork concrete base of the lagoon, during a training session for staff at The Wave attraction in Bristol. Ben Birchall/PA Wire A man walks by a patch of daffodils in St Nicholas’ Park in Warwick. Jacob King/PA Wire A woman takes a photo as lava flows from an eruption of a volcano on the Reykjanes Peninsula in southwestern Iceland AP Photo/Marco Di Marco A demonstrator gestures during a demonstration organised by a global environmental movement group Extinction Rebellion in Melbourne, Australia. Mikko Robles/NurPhoto/Shutterstock Police officers conduct a search within the grounds of the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh. Andrew Milligan/PA Wire Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Courier For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe