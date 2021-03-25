News / UK & World News in Pictures – 25 March 2021 by Louise Gowans March 25 2021, 4.00pm © PA Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day. A collections assistant cleans the ceiling of the eighteenth-century Staircase Hall at the National Trust’s The Vyne, a 16th-century estate and country house near to Basingstoke in Hampshire. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire Chris Nicklin (right) owner of Nxtep Personal Training in Knutsford, Cheshire, conducting a personal training session with Paul Kennedy (left) in a car park next to his fitness studio. Martin Rickett/PA Wire Cambridge University Boat Club women’s crew train on the River Great Ouse near Ely in Cambridgeshire ahead of the 2021 Boat Race. Joe Giddens/PA Wire. Head gardener Simon Tetlow stands in the Japanese Garden as he prepares for the return of visitors to Tatton Garden’s, Tatton Park in Knutsford, Cheshire, which will reopen when further coronavirus lockdown restrictions are eased in England next week. Martin Rickett/PA Wire A protester from the Uyghur community living in Turkey prays during a protest against the visit of China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi to Turkey, in Istanbul. AP Photo/Emrah Gurel Amanda Kenny receives a swab at a walk-in test centre on the grounds of Grangegorman Primary Care Centre in Dublin as a number of centres have opened in areas where there is a high rate of Covid-19 transmission. The public does not need to get a GP referral and all tests will be free under the new initiative. Brian Lawless/PA Wire Sculpture conservator James Copper waxes the bronze sculpture ‘Draped Reclining Figure’ during preparations for Henry Moore Studios and Gardens in Much Hadham, Hertfordshire, to reopen on March 31st after lockdown restrictions are eased. Joe Giddens/PA Wire A squirrel descends a magnolia tree in Victoria Park, Bath. Ben Birchall/PA Wire Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Courier For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe