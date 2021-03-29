News / UK & World News in Pictures – March 29th 2021 by Gemma Bibby March 29 2021, 4.04pm © PA Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day Theatre members commemorate the World Theatre Day by doing a parade in downtown Bogota, members of several artist aggrupation’s danced and demonstrated for hearing and attention from Colombia’s government due to the Novel Coronavirus pandemic, as their business has been hit by the economic recession and health and social distancing restrictions. Photo by Sebastian Barros/NurPhoto/Shutterstock A golfer tees off at Allerton Manor Golf Club in Liverpool on the first day of a major easing of England’s coronavirus lockdown to allow far greater freedom outdoors. Photo by Peter Byrne/PA Wire An employee at Sotheby’s auction house, London, holds a 19th century steel-hilted Talwar sword, featuring a design showing the ten avatars of Hindu god Vishnu, as part of the auction house’s forthcoming Arts of the Islamic World and India sale on March 31st. Photo by Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire Punts resume as lockdown eases, Cambridge. Photo by Terry Harris/Shutterstock Jessica Walker sits next to the water at Hillingdon Lido in Uxbridge, west London, on the first day of a major easing of England’s coronavirus lockdown to allow far greater freedom outdoors. Photo by Aaron Chown/PA Wire A staff member conducts maintenance work on the feed cabin of the Five-hundred-metre Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST) in Pingtang County, southwest China’s Guizhou Province. Starting formal operations in Jan. 11, 2020, the FAST is believed to be the largest and most sensitive radio telescope in the world, which has a huge potential for verifying and exploring mysteries of the universe. Photo by Xinhua/Shutterstock Members of bereaved families paint red hearts on the COVID-19 Memorial Wall opposite the Houses of Parliament at Embankment, central London, in memory of the more than 145,000 people who have died in the UK from coronavirus. Photo by Lucianna Guerra/PA Wire People surfing at The Wave in Bristol following the easing of England’s lockdown to allow far greater freedom outdoors. Groups of up to six, or two households, are able to socialise in parks and gardens once more as outdoor sports facilities reopen and the stay-at-home order ends on Monday. Photo by Ben Birchall/PA Wire Caroline Wiseman uses red sea bricks to incorporate four of sculptor Sir Antony Gormley’s works into a new artwork named “Angel of the East” at Aldeburgh, Suffolk, after the “Angel of the North” designer objected to a planning application for the works to be displayed on a public beach. Sir Antony’s representative said the display was a “misrepresentation of four works he has designed as bollards and which should only ever be seen that context”. They also objected to a plaque alongside the sculptures calling them “Quartet (Sleeping), 2001”, which is not the title of the work. Photo by Joe Giddens/PA Wire Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Courier For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe More from The Courier TV doctor speaks out about the social media abuse she has faced In pictures: Outdoor sports facilities reopen as lockdown restrictions are eased Excitement builds as Lindores Abbey prepares for the release of its first whisky, the 1494 David Goldie, Dundee’s first police dog handler, celebrates 90th birthday by visiting police dogs 60 years on