News in Pictures – March 29th 2021

by Gemma Bibby
March 29 2021, 4.04pm
© PAPost Thumbnail

Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day

Theatre members commemorate the World Theatre Day by doing a parade in downtown Bogota, members of several artist aggrupation’s danced and demonstrated for hearing and attention from Colombia’s government due to the Novel Coronavirus pandemic, as their business has been hit by the economic recession and health and social distancing restrictions. Photo by Sebastian Barros/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
A golfer tees off at Allerton Manor Golf Club in Liverpool on the first day of a major easing of England’s coronavirus lockdown to allow far greater freedom outdoors. Photo by Peter Byrne/PA Wire
An employee at Sotheby’s auction house, London, holds a 19th century steel-hilted Talwar sword, featuring a design showing the ten avatars of Hindu god Vishnu, as part of the auction house’s forthcoming Arts of the Islamic World and India sale on March 31st. Photo by Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
Punts resume as lockdown eases, Cambridge. Photo by Terry Harris/Shutterstock
Jessica Walker sits next to the water at Hillingdon Lido in Uxbridge, west London, on the first day of a major easing of England’s coronavirus lockdown to allow far greater freedom outdoors. Photo by Aaron Chown/PA Wire
A staff member conducts maintenance work on the feed cabin of the Five-hundred-metre Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST) in Pingtang County, southwest China’s Guizhou Province. Starting formal operations in Jan. 11, 2020, the FAST is believed to be the largest and most sensitive radio telescope in the world, which has a huge potential for verifying and exploring mysteries of the universe. Photo by Xinhua/Shutterstock
Members of bereaved families paint red hearts on the COVID-19 Memorial Wall opposite the Houses of Parliament at Embankment, central London, in memory of the more than 145,000 people who have died in the UK from coronavirus. Photo by Lucianna Guerra/PA Wire
People surfing at The Wave in Bristol following the easing of England’s lockdown to allow far greater freedom outdoors. Groups of up to six, or two households, are able to socialise in parks and gardens once more as outdoor sports facilities reopen and the stay-at-home order ends on Monday. Photo by Ben Birchall/PA Wire
Caroline Wiseman uses red sea bricks to incorporate four of sculptor Sir Antony Gormley’s works into a new artwork named “Angel of the East” at Aldeburgh, Suffolk, after the “Angel of the North” designer objected to a planning application for the works to be displayed on a public beach. Sir Antony’s representative said the display was a “misrepresentation of four works he has designed as bollards and which should only ever be seen that context”. They also objected to a plaque alongside the sculptures calling them “Quartet (Sleeping), 2001”, which is not the title of the work. Photo by Joe Giddens/PA Wire

 

 

