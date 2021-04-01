News / UK & World News in Pictures – April 1st 2021 by Gemma Bibby April 1 2021, 3.22pm Updated: April 1 2021, 3.24pm © PA Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day Men wearing protective masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walk along a pedestrian crossing in Tokyo. The Japanese capital confirmed more than 470 new coronavirus cases on Thursday. Photo by AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko Firefighters battle a house fire caused by a pallet fire two blocks away in Compton, California, USA. Photo by Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times/Shutterstock Narcissus flowers cheer up the graveyard at the ancient church on a dull, cold morning in Dunsden, Oxfordshire. Photo by Geoffrey Swaine/Shutterstock First ever climbing wall for the visually impaired in Nepal, Kathmandu. Photo by Narayan Maharjan/NurPhoto/Shutterstock People stand in a queue to cast their votes at a polling booth during the second phase of elections for West Bengal state in Nandigram , East Medinipur district, India. Photo by AP Photo/Bikas Das A swimmer jumps into the sea at the Vico bathing place, Hawk Cliff, in Dalkey, Ireland. Photo by Artur Widak/NurPhoto/Shutterstock A young girl sits on the Imagine Mosaic near Strawberry Fields in Central Park, New York, USA. Photo by Debra L Rothenberg/ZUMA Wire/Shutterstock Horse riders trot on Wimbledon Common on a cool morning. The forecast is for cooler temperatures over the Easter weekend in London and parts of the United Kingdom. Photo by Amer Ghazzal/Shutterstock Athletes compete during a curling test program at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing. Photo by Xinhua/Shutterstock The National Covid-19 Memorial Wall on London’s South Bank. Photo by MI News/NurPhoto/Shutterstock Senior Learning Coordinator Matt Searles takes a closer look at “Love Bomb” by Marc Quinn in the Jupiter Artland contemporary sculpture garden in Wilkieston near Edinburgh, ahead of opening to members of the public for their first ever Easter weekend opening. Photo by Jane Barlow/PA Wire Contractors paint the outside of the Spinnaker Tower in Portsmouth harbour, which is being repainted its original white after the branding arrangement with Emirates ended on June 30, 2020. Photo by Andrew Matthews/PA Wire Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Courier For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe More from The Courier New deal means Allan McGregor will be a Rangers player in his 40s Hot tub sales and hires soar as Tayside families ease away lockdown stress and plan for summer in the garden Kazuo Ishiguro in conversation with Kate Mosse on World Book Night St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson fears the centre of his defence will be broken up in the summer