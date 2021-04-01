Thursday, April 1st 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

News in Pictures – April 1st 2021

by Gemma Bibby
April 1 2021, 3.22pm Updated: April 1 2021, 3.24pm
© PA

Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day

Men wearing protective masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walk along a pedestrian crossing in Tokyo. The Japanese capital confirmed more than 470 new coronavirus cases on Thursday. Photo by AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko
Firefighters battle a house fire caused by a pallet fire two blocks away in Compton, California, USA. Photo by Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times/Shutterstock
Narcissus flowers cheer up the graveyard at the ancient church on a dull, cold morning in Dunsden, Oxfordshire. Photo by Geoffrey Swaine/Shutterstock
First ever climbing wall for the visually impaired in Nepal, Kathmandu. Photo by Narayan Maharjan/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
People stand in a queue to cast their votes at a polling booth during the second phase of elections for West Bengal state in Nandigram , East Medinipur district, India. Photo by AP Photo/Bikas Das
A swimmer jumps into the sea at the Vico bathing place, Hawk Cliff, in Dalkey, Ireland. Photo by Artur Widak/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
A young girl sits on the Imagine Mosaic near Strawberry Fields in Central Park, New York, USA. Photo by Debra L Rothenberg/ZUMA Wire/Shutterstock
Horse riders trot on Wimbledon Common on a cool morning. The forecast is for cooler temperatures over the Easter weekend in London and parts of the United Kingdom. Photo by Amer Ghazzal/Shutterstock
Athletes compete during a curling test program at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing. Photo by Xinhua/Shutterstock
The National Covid-19 Memorial Wall on London’s South Bank. Photo by MI News/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Senior Learning Coordinator Matt Searles takes a closer look at “Love Bomb” by Marc Quinn in the Jupiter Artland contemporary sculpture garden in Wilkieston near Edinburgh, ahead of opening to members of the public for their first ever Easter weekend opening. Photo by Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Contractors paint the outside of the Spinnaker Tower in Portsmouth harbour, which is being repainted its original white after the branding arrangement with Emirates ended on June 30, 2020. Photo by Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

 

 

