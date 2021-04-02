News / UK & World News in Pictures – April 2nd 2021 by Mark Asquith April 2 2021, 6.52pm Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up PABest<br />People walk past a mural of Captain Sir Tom Moore by by Street artist Akse P19 in Manchester’s North Quarter. Picture date: Friday April 2, 2021. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Peter Byrne/PA Wire PABest<br />Demonstrators during a ‘Kill The Bill’ protest against The Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill in Finsbury Park, North London. Picture date: Friday April 2, 2021. PA Photo. The Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill would give the police in England and Wales more power to impose conditions on non-violent protests, including those deemed too noisy or a nuisance. See PA story POLICE Reclaim London. Photo credit should read: Aaron Chown/PA Wire A Christian carries a cross as he walks along the Via Dolorosa towards the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, traditionally believed by many to be the site of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, during the Good Friday procession in Jerusalem’s old city, Friday, April 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit) PABest<br />People wrap in blankets as they take a punt tour along the River Cam in Cambridge. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA Wire PABest<br />A slackliner practices his skills on Boscombe beach in Dorset. Picture date: Friday April 2, 2021. PA Photo. The hot weather which baked much of the UK this week is set to give way to a chilly Easter weekend. Photo credit should read: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire PABest<br />The sun rises behind the Blackpool Tower in Blackpool, Lancashire. Picture date: Friday April 2, 2021. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Peter Byrne/PA Wire PABest<br />Glasgow School of Art graduate Chelsea Frew, one of the Cobolt Collective illustrators, works on part of the Shuggie Bain mural outside the Barrowland Ballroom in the east end of Glasgow. The mural, which was commissioned by publisher Picador, was created to mark the publication in paperback of Douglas Stuart’s Booker-prize winning novel, Shuggie Bain. Picture date: Friday April 2, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story ARTS Shuggie. Photo credit should read: Jane Barlow/PA Wire PABest<br />Scotland’s First Minister and leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP) visits the Roots, Fruits and Flowers store in Glasgow’s West End on the campaign trail for the forthcoming Scottish Parliamentary Election on May 6, 2021. Picture date: Friday April 2, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story SCOTLAND Election. Photo credit should read: Jane Barlow/PA Wire PABest<br />A crucifix placed in Trafalgar Square, London, on Good Friday, the Christian holiday commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus and his death at Calvary. Picture date: Friday April 2, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story RELIGION Easter. Photo credit should read: Aaron Chown/PA Wire PABest<br />Demonstrators during a ‘Kill The Bill’ protest against The Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill in St Peter’s Square, Manchester. Picture date: Friday April 2, 2021. PA Photo. The Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill would give the police in England and Wales more power to impose conditions on non-violent protests, including those deemed too noisy or a nuisance. See PA story POLICE Reclaim Manchester. Photo credit should read: Peter Byrne/PA Wire Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day Newborn Spring Lamb at Moreton Morrell College in Warwickshire on Good Friday. Picture date: Friday April 2, 2021. PA Photo. ANIMALS Lambs. Photo credit should read: Jacob King/PA Wire An almost empty Welcome Rotonda roundabout is seen as the government implements a strict lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus on Good Friday, April 2, 2021 in Manila, Philippines. Filipinos marked Jesus Christ’s crucifixion Friday in one of the most solemn holidays in Asia’s largest Catholic nation which combined with a weeklong coronavirus lockdown to empty Manila’s streets of crowds and heavy traffic jams. Major highways and roads were eerily quiet on Good Friday and churches were deserted too after religious gatherings were prohibited in metropolitan Manila and four outlying provinces. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila) Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Courier For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe More from The Courier Mucky’s Lager: Friends team up to bring Perth’s very own craft beer to the Fair City public Photographic memories of Easter celebrations in Dundee through the decades CATHERINE DEVENEY: Standing together like daffodils gives us strength to help most vulnerable Easter weekend: Fun-filled Covid-friendly activities to take part in across Tayside and Fife