News / UK & World News in Pictures – 6 April 2021 by Louise Gowans April 6 2021, 4.00pm © PA Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day. Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit to the AstraZeneca site in Macclesfield, Cheshire. David Thompson/Daily Telegraph/PA Wire Waves crash over the walls next to Seaham Lighthouse in Durham. Owen Humphreys/PA Wire Children from Powell’s C of E Primary School in Cirencester in Gloucestershire. The school is backing the the “Captain Tom 100” charity challenge on what would have been the weekend of his 101st birthday. Bex Media /PA Wire A member of the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) extinguishes a JCB digger which has been set alight close to the Loyalist Nelson Drive Estate in the Waterside of Derry City, Co. Londonderry. Liam McBurney/PA Wire Egyptian geese goslings in Bushy Park, London. John Walton/PA Wire Metropolitan Police officers at the scene at the Wake Valley pond in Epping Forest following the discovery of a man’s body. Richard Okorogheye’s mother has reportedly been told the body found by police in Epping Forest on Monday matches his description. Ian West/PA Wire A heron in Bushy Park in London. John Walton/PA Wire Help for Heroes Chief Executive Melanie Waters stands before a birthday message for World War Two veteran Charlie Pallett’s 100th birthday displayed on the giant advertising screen in Leicester Square, London. The 10- second message from Help for Heroes pays tribute to the fundraising veteran as he reaches the milestone age and will be played once every minute for 24 hours. Charlie, from Maidstone Kent, has raised over GBP 16,000 for the veterans charity by recording his favourite wartime song ‘Keep Right On to the End of the Road’. Jonathan Brady/PA Wire Labour’s Mayor of London Sadiq Khan (left) is joined by shadow business secretary Ed Miliband at the Play, Adventure & Community Engagement Fairfield Play Centre play in North London to meet with staff and children as they take part in hands-on, environmentally-friendly activities following Khan’s manifesto launch for the London Mayoral election. Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire