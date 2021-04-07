News / UK & World News in Pictures – 7 April 2021 by Louise Gowans April 7 2021, 4.00pm © PA Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day. The Beauharnais sapphire and diamond tiara is seen during a viewing at Christie’s auction house in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The Beauharnais jewels once belonged to Napoleon Bonaparte’s adopted daughter, Stephanie de Beauharnais, Grand Duchess of Baden. AP Photo/Peter Dejong Leader of the Reclaim Party, Laurence Fox, at the launch of their party manifesto for the London Mayoral election, in Parliament Square, Westminster, central London. Ian West/PA Wire Former soldier Lance Martin, 63, sits in the back garden of his home in Hemsby, Norfolk, where his back door is now no more than six metres (20ft) from the cliff edge after more land has been lost to the sea in the past few days. Joe Giddens/PA Wire Elle Taylor, 24, an unpaid carer from Ammanford, receives an injection of the Moderna vaccine administered by nurse Laura French, at the West Wales General Hospital in Carmarthen, the third vaccine to be approved for use in the UK, which is to be given to patients in Wales from Wednesday. Jacob King/PA Wire The exhibition Masterpieces from Buckingham Palace at The Queen’s Gallery, Buckingham Palace. Visitors to Buckingham Palace this summer will be able to picnic in its garden and explore the open space by themselves for the first time, the RCT has announced. Royal Collection Trust/PA Wire A woman walks her dog past beach huts at Blyth beach in Northumberland in the cold. Owen Humphreys/PA Wire David Marriott poses with his paper horse “Russel” in his hotel room in Brisbane, Australia. While in quarantine inside his Brisbane hotel room, the art director was bored and started making a cowboy outfit from the paper bags his meals were being delivered in. His project expanded to include a horse and a clingfilm villain that he has daily adventures with, in images that have gained a huge online following. David Marriott via AP Chris Brown, the Town Crier and Mayor’s Serjant of Wimborne Minster, in Dorset, exercises his right as an Honorary Freeman to drive sheep through Wimborne without charge, albeit through the Wimborne Model Town, to herald their re-opening on 12th April after the easing of lockdown restrictions. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire Deliveroo riders from the Independent Workers’ Union of Great Britain (IWGB) near Shoreditch, east London, as they go on strike in a dispute for fair pay, safety protections and basic workers’ rights. Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire