News / UK & World News in Pictures – 11 April 2021 by Louise Gowans April 11 2021, 4.00pm © PA

Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day.

Rhys Meakin, owner of Shredz Fitness Centre in Swadlincote, Derbyshire preparing the gym for are-opening on Monday 12th April following the easing of lockdown restrictions. Rhys is pictured giving the gym a last spray of sanitising spray on the gym equipment. Fabio De Paola/Shutterstock

A spectacular sunrise over the River Thames near the estuary town of Gravesend in Kent. Image shows Svitzer tug boat and other small vessels moored of Gravesend riverside Promenade. Fraser Gray/Shutterstock

Ant Burgess practices his freestyle on a jet ski at Blyth beach in Northumberland, on the North East coast. Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

Eight year-old Willa Maxwell plays with a new born lamb at Feather Down's glamping site at Manor Farm in Alton, Hampshire, as the farm prepares for reopening on April 12 when further lockdown restrictions are eased in England. Luke MacGregor/PA Wire

A man walks dogs in a light dusting of overnight snow at Whitley Bay on the North East coast. Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

Cleaning service workers are seen disinfecting one of the most frequently used underpass in Warsaw. At night, the municipal cleaning services disinfect the most important and most frequently used communication routes in the center of Warsaw. Attila Husejnow/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

People take part in an outdoor AfroFusion dance exercise class on The Downs, Clifton, Bristol, where socially distanced group activities are taking place following the easing of England's lockdown restrictions to allow far greater freedom outdoors. Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Staff and volunteers at The Swanage Railway spend a day checking the trains prior to the re-opening of the heritage railway tomorrow with all of the social distancing measures put in place. Geoffrey Swaine/Shutterstock