News / UK & World News in Pictures – April 18th 2021 by Gemma Bibby April 18 2021, 3.59pm

Palestinians play with fireworks after breaking the fast of Muslims holy month of Ramadan, Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip, Palestinian Territory. APAImages/Shutterstock

A Sunday morning sunrise over the River Thames near Gravesend in Kent. Fraser Gray/Shutterstock

Children play in the biggest pumpkin competition site of the Little River country Giant Pumpkin Festival in Banks Peninsula, Christchurch, New Zealand. Xinhua/Shutterstock

Cyclists cross a bridge over Flechs Water near to Brockenhurst in the New Forest. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

Rowers travel along the river Avon and by Warwick Castle. Jacob King/PA Wire

Dougie Bogie marked the Duke of Edinburgh's passing with a unique sand art tribute to his naval career at the beach, by creating HMS Magpie, a ship Prince Philip served on as a young man. Andrew Christie/Discovery Drones

People enjoying the St Cyrus nature Reserve sunshine on Saturday. Paul Reid

People drinking outdoors in the sunshine on Wimbledon Common in front of the pubs now serving customers for the first time in 4 months on the first weekend of the easing of Covid-19 restrictions with as a mini heatwave is forecast to hit London and parts of UK. Amer Ghazzal/Shutterstock

Colour-coded vaccination signs are hung in Beijing, China. Stephen Shaver/UPI/Shutterstock

People enjoy a punt tour past King's College on the River Cam in Cambridge. Picture date: Sunday April 18, 2021. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Local boat drivers waiting for passengers at the Buriganga river during the ongoing lockdown in Bangladesh. 18 April 2021. Dhaka, Bangladesh. Nayem Shaan/ZUMA Wire/Shutterstock

The Royal Mummies' Hall of the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization (NMEC) in Cairo opened to the public on Sunday. The Mummies' Hall is specially designed to display the mummies belonging to kings and queens from the 17th, 18th, 19th and 20th dynasties that ruled ancient Egypt over 3,000 years ago. Xinhua/Shutterstock