News / UK & World News in Pictures – 20 April 2021 by Louise Gowans April 20 2021, 4.00pm

A ship sits on the Horizon off the coast at Tynemouth, as the sun rises. Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

A protester waves a flag at a rally in Minneapolis, as the murder trial against former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin in the killing of George Floyd advances to jury deliberations. AP Photo/Morry Gash

Marcia from Norwich walks amongst thousands of tulips which have burst into colour in fields near King's Lynn in Norfolk. This year Belmont Nurseries, the UK's largest commercial grower of outdoor tulips, plans to offer socially-distanced visits to its tulip fields at Hillington to raise funds for local charity The Norfolk Hospice Tapping House. Joe Giddens/PA Wire

An oil painting of the Battle of Wakefield on a stamp, part of their new collection of commemorative stamps on the 550th anniversary of the Battle of Tewkesbury. Royal Mail/PA Wire

Scottish Liberal Democrat Leader Willie Rennie visits a foodbank at Gogarburn Conference Centre, Edinburgh as he sets out plans for adult social care during campaigning for the Scottish Parliamentary election. Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Master Thatcher Lyle Morgans works on the roof of a new Saxon hall at Butser Ancient farm in Hampshire. Based on a 7th century Anglo Saxon hall house found near the nearby village of Chalton, it is being constructed using traditional timber framing and thatching techniques, using 3.5 tons of reed thatch on the roof. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP), beside the Firth of Forth and the Forth Bridge as she campaigns in South Queensferry during campaigning for the Scottish Parliamentary election. Andy Buchanan/PA Wire

A unique miniature Harry Potter book created by JK Rowling has emerged for sale for £125,000.<br />The author hand-wrote and illustrated the 31 page green leather bound manuscript measuring just 1.5ins by 2.5ins for a charity auction in 2004. PeterHarrington/Bournemouth News/Shutterstock

A view of boats used by people thought to be migrants are stored at a warehouse facility in Dover, Kent, after being intercepted in The Channel by Border Force as attempts to make the crossing continue. Gareth Fuller/PA Wire