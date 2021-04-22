News / UK & World News in Pictures – April 22nd 2021 By Gemma Bibby April 22 2021, 5.00pm © AP Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day A gallery technician holding Composition: No. II, with Yellow, Red and Blue by Piet Mondrian, estimate $25 million, against a backdrop of Femme assise près d’une fenêtre (Marie-Thérèse) by Pablo Picasso, estimate $55 million, during a preview of the New York Spring Season of Evening Sales, at Christie’s auction house in central London. Yui Mok/PA Wire A spaniel named ‘Pickle’ jumps through a blanket of bluebells near their peak at the National Trust’s Basildon Park near Goring-on-Thames in Berkshire, where careful management of the estate’s ancient woodland by trust staff and volunteers enables the bluebells to thrive. Jonathan Brady/PA Wire Chinese artist and environmental activist Kong Ning unveils her latest gown collection with a theme “Kiss the earth” on a street in support on Earth Day in Beijing, China. AP Photo/Andy Wong Gardner James Randall tends to Tulips at the first ever Hampton Court Tulip Festival at Hampton Court Palace, south west London. The Tudor palace is preparing to reopen to members of the public following the easing of lockdown restrictions. Aaron Chown/PA Wire The early morning sun casts shadows at the Pontcysyllte Aqueduct, in Llangollen, North Wales. Peter Byrne/PA Wire People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus work at a fish market in Kochi, Kerala state, India. India reported a global record of more than 314,000 new infections on Thursday as a grim coronavirus surge in the world’s second-most populous country sends more and more sick people into a fragile health care system critically short of hospital beds and oxygen. AP Photo/R S Iyer A person walks through the art work ‘A Bouquet of Love I Saw in the Universe’ by Yayoi Kusama during the press preview of a retrospective exhibition of the Japanese artist at the Martin Gropius Bau museum in Berlin, Germany. AP Photo/Markus Schreiber A baby Arabian carpet shark is transferred to the Persian Gulf waters during a conservation project by the Atlantis Hotel, at the The Jebel Ali Wildlife Sanctuary, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. A team of conservationists are releasing baby sharks bred in the aquarium into the open sea as part of an effort to contribute to the conservation of native marine species in the Persian Gulf. AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili Britain’s Courtney Tulloch performs on the rings during the men’s qualification competition of the 2021 European Championships in Artistic Gymnastics in the St. Jakobshalle in Basel, Switzerland. Georgios Kefalas/Keystone via AP Tracey Emin, Passion Passion, 2010, Estimate: £35,000-55,000 – Bonhams Contemporary Art sale preview at Bonhams New Bond Street, London. The sale will take place on 27 April in London. Guy Bell/Shutterstock Simonida Pavicevic, Co-Founder and Curator at the gallery, and her dog Kai look at Balloon Rabbit (Red) by artist Jeff Koons, priced at 25,000 USD – during the launch of the ARTCELS blue-chip art portfolio at the House Of Fine Art (HOFA) Gallery in central London. The art portfolio will offer shares based ownership using Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) – digital tokens tied to assets that can be bought, sold and traded. Yui Mok/PA Wire The National Trust for Scotland is looking for people to travel back in time to the Victorian era and help bring to life the stories of House of Dun near Montrose. Five staff members are being recruited to take on the roles of three real-life former residents of the mansion: aristocrat Violet Augusta Mary Frederica Kennedy-Erskine, house cook Isabella Peddie and William Young overseer of the estate. Jeff Holmes JSHPIX/Shutterstock Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Courier For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe