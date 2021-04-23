News / UK & World News in Pictures – 23 April 2021 By Louise Gowans April 23 2021, 4.00pm © PA Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day. Spectacular archive mages are projected onto Glasgow’s iconic voco Grand Central Hotel in a public light show ahead of hospitality reopening across Scotland on 26 April. Jane Barlow/PA Wire Half a ton of rubble painted as coal dumped by climate change activists from XR Insurance outside Lloyd’s of London, in the City of London. Insurance Rebellion/PA Wire A woman poses for a photograph with a rainbow umbrella in an avenue of blossom trees in bloom in Greenwich Park, south London, ahead of BlossomWatch day which takes place on Saturday, with the National Trust encouraging members of the public to share their own images online and “spread the joy of spring with others”. Victoria Jones/PA Wire A man paddles a racing canoe along the River Thames at Kingston upon Thames, Surrey. Jonathan Brady/PA Wire Former post office worker Tom Hedges holds up a bottle and glass of champagne in celebration outside the Royal Courts of Justice, London, after having his conviction overturned by the Court of Appeal. Thirty-nine former subpostmasters who were convicted of theft, fraud and false accounting because of the Post Office’s defective Horizon accounting system have had their names cleared by the Court of Appeal. Yui Mok/PA Wire Curator Kate Greyner takes a closer look at the tapestries “The Lymerer, a reconstruction Hunt for the Unicorn, (2003)” and “The Lady and the Gypsy, a reconstruction, Devonshire Hunting (2008)” ahead of the opening of the exhibition Archie Brennan: Tapestry Goes Pop! at the Dovecot Studios in Edinburgh. Jane Barlow/PA Wire Bluebells in a forest in Hambledon, Buckinghamshire. Steve Parsons/PA Wire Scottish Liberal Democrat Leader Willie Rennie takes part in a karate lesson at The Meadows, Edinburgh, during campaigning for the Scottish Parliamentary election. Jane Barlow/PA Wire Accredited Paintings Conservator Rhiannon Clarricoates (left) working on Diana Gripped in the Ice by Richard Dodd Widdas (1867), Paintings Conservator Michael Correia (middle) working on HMS Britannia by John Ward (c.1847) and Paintings Conservator Wei-Chan Huang Brikett (right) working The Wilson Liner ‘Othello’ by Antonio Jacobsen (1897), part of a selection of maritime paintings belonging to the Hull Maritime Museum, that are being restored by Lincoln Conservation at the University of Lincoln in Lincolnshire. Danny Lawson/PA Wire Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Courier For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe