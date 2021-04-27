News / UK & World News in Pictures – April 27th 2021 By Gemma Bibby April 27 2021, 3.57pm © PA Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day A man wearing a face mask attaches the name tag of a worshipper in preparation for the upcoming birthday of Buddha on May 19 at the Jogye temple in Seoul, South Korea. AP Photo/Lee Jin-man A near full pink moon rises above Tower Bridge in London. The April’s supermoon is one of the biggest and brightest in 2021 with it’s orbit at around 357,379 km distance from the Earth making it appear about 14% bigger and 30% brighter. WIktor Szymanowicz/NurPhoto/Shutterstock Tourists visit the Giza Pyramids scenic spot in Giza, Egypt. Local tourism has been severely impacted by the COVID-19, with fewer tourists seen in the scenic area now. Xinhua/Shutterstock Talk Art and W1 Curates present a new installation on Flannels in Oxford Street to launch their new Talk Art Book, Oxford Street, London. Guy Bell/Shutterstock Speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, with the restored tiled floors in Parliament. The final piece of tile has been laid in the floor of the Central Lobby at the Houses of Parliament, central London, bringing to an end nine years of work to replace the encaustic tiles in the historic pavements. UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA Wire People wearing protective face masks walk past a graffiti of a face-masked emoji amid the coronavirus pandemic. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on April 26 that Turkey will enforce a full lockdown between April 29 and May 17 to stem the spread of coronavirus. Altan Gocher/ZUMA Wire/Shutterstock New patrol ship HMS Tamar, which will head to the Asia-Pacific region with a ‘dazzle camouflage’ paint scheme, various shades of black, white and grey in strange or jarring shapes. Ministry of Defence/Crown Copyright/PA Wire Members of the Blue and Royals regiment of Household Calvary practice in the sunshine in Hyde Park, this morning as covid restrictions are lifted. Amer Ghazzal/Shutterstock Bar Convent employee Lauren Masterman and Special Collections Manager Dr Hannah Thomas with an ornate Eastertide painting, during the unveiling at Bar Convent Living Heritage Centre in York of a collection of significant historic artefacts that were recently inherited from St Mary’s School, Shaftesbury, ahead of its reopening on May 17. Danny Lawson/PA Wire The Duchess of Cambridge is shown a lamb by farmers daughter Clover Chapman, during a visit to Manor Farm in Little Stainton, Durham. Owen Humphreys/PA Wire Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Courier For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe More from The Courier Scottish Election 2021: Here’s what happened in the Holyrood campaign on April 27 Doing things the Dundee United way: Former Tangerines defender and Northern Virginia chief Brian Welsh has high hopes for his kids in America Morning Briefing: Everything you need to know for April 27 Scottish Election 2021: Here’s what happened in the Holyrood campaign on April 26