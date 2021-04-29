News / UK & World News in Pictures – April 29th 2021 By Gemma Bibby April 29 2021, 3.53pm © PA Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day Television gardening expert Frances Tophill visits Weleda’s gardens in Derbyshire to launch the Weleda Get Green Fingers campaign, encouraging the nation to get into gardening to boost our wellbeing and benefit the planet. Fabio De Paola/PA Wire After six months of closure, Rome Opera House reopens to the public with a symphonic concert conducted by Michele Mariotti entirely dedicated to Giuseppe Verdi. Matteo Nardone/Pacific Press/Shutterstock Andrian Melka puts the finishing touches to his two-metre high clay statue of Captain Sir Tom Moore at his home studio near York. The sculptor is crowdfunding to have the work cast in bronze so he can donate it to Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust. Danny Lawson/PA Wire Work being done on the ten-kilo gold commemorative coin, the largest coin they have produced in its 1,100-year history to celebrate the conclusion of its Queen’s Beasts Beasts commemorative coin collection which captures all ten beasts side by side in a single design. The series takes its inspiration from the ten stone statues which lined her route to Westminster Abbey at her Coronation in 1953. The Royal Mint/PA Wire As lockdown eases, the nation’s favourite four-legged friends join us in celebrating at Nobu Hotel London Portman Square, by relaxing in their plush new robes launched today by luxury linen expert, Tielle Love Luxury. David Parry/Shutterstock The Scottish Parliament building at Holyrood in Edinburgh, which provides accommodation for 129 members, their researchers and parliamentary staff. The parliament is in recess ahead of the election on 6 May. Jane Barlow/PA Wire Police vehicles near to the scene in Snowdown, Kent, where the body of PCSO Julia James was found. Kent Police have launched a murder enquiry following the discovery of the 53-year-old community support officer on Tuesday. Gareth Fuller/PA Wire 3rd ethnic costume design exhibition, Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China. Top Photo Corporation/Shutterstock The Big Tent in Sefton Park, Liverpool. Indie band The Blossoms are to headline a pilot show on Sunday the first concert with no social distancing measures or facemasks needing to be worn following the further easing of lockdown restrictions in England. Peter Byrne/PA Wire Riot Police officers during the national protest in Bogota, Colombia. The national strike called against the tax reform, which the Government of President Ivan Duque intends to establish for the Colombian people, was carried out in different cities with hundreds of protesters. Vannessa Jimenez G/NurPhoto/Shutterstock Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Courier For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe More from The Courier LONG READ: Dundee police trial carrying Naloxone in hope of battling city’s drug death epidemic Scottish Election 2021: Here’s what happened in the Holyrood campaign on April 29 Morning Briefing: Everything you need to know for April 29 Jolomo, artist to the stars, unveils new exhibition at Tolquhon Gallery this weekend