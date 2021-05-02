Monday, May 3rd 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

News in Pictures – May 2nd 2021

By wailingchung
May 2 2021, 4.55pm
© PAPost Thumbnail

Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day

Police officers take cover as protesters launch projectiles at them during a protest on the streets of Paris as part of the International Workers Day protests to demand social and economic justice and voice their opposition to government plans to change unemployment benefits, Paris, France. Sam Lees/SOPA Images/Shutterstock
Volunteers work on the GWR Small Prairie tank engine No. 5526 in the yard at Ropley station ahead of the third day of the Spring Steam Gala on the Mid Hants Railway, also known as the Watercress line, in Hampshire. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
Mexico’s Yahel Castillo Huerta and Juan Manuel Celaya Hernandez perform a dive in the men’s synchronized 3-metre springboard final at the FINA Diving World Cup at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, Tokyo. AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko
A new video work by British artist, David Hockney, titled ‘Remember You Cannot Look At The Sun Or Death For Very Long’ shown on London’s Piccadilly Lights. Created in the artists iPad, the work coincides with the release of his new book, Spring Cannot Be Cancelled and his Royal Academy exhibition The Arrival of Spring, Normandy, 2020. Ray Tang/Shutterstock
People enjoying the Spring sunshine in Margate, Kent. Kirsty O’Connor/PA Wire
A mute swan in St James’s Park in London. Ian West/PA Wire
Scotland’s First Minister and leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP), Nicola Sturgeon tries out a scooter in Troon during campaigning for the Scottish Parliamentary election. Andy Buchanan/PA Wire

More from The Courier