News / UK & World News in Pictures – May 2nd 2021 By wailingchung May 2 2021, 4.55pm © PA Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day Police officers take cover as protesters launch projectiles at them during a protest on the streets of Paris as part of the International Workers Day protests to demand social and economic justice and voice their opposition to government plans to change unemployment benefits, Paris, France. Sam Lees/SOPA Images/Shutterstock Volunteers work on the GWR Small Prairie tank engine No. 5526 in the yard at Ropley station ahead of the third day of the Spring Steam Gala on the Mid Hants Railway, also known as the Watercress line, in Hampshire. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire Mexico’s Yahel Castillo Huerta and Juan Manuel Celaya Hernandez perform a dive in the men’s synchronized 3-metre springboard final at the FINA Diving World Cup at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, Tokyo. AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko A new video work by British artist, David Hockney, titled ‘Remember You Cannot Look At The Sun Or Death For Very Long’ shown on London’s Piccadilly Lights. Created in the artists iPad, the work coincides with the release of his new book, Spring Cannot Be Cancelled and his Royal Academy exhibition The Arrival of Spring, Normandy, 2020. Ray Tang/Shutterstock People enjoying the Spring sunshine in Margate, Kent. Kirsty O’Connor/PA Wire A mute swan in St James’s Park in London. Ian West/PA Wire Scotland’s First Minister and leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP), Nicola Sturgeon tries out a scooter in Troon during campaigning for the Scottish Parliamentary election. Andy Buchanan/PA Wire Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Courier For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe More from The Courier Scottish Election 2021: Political parties promise more action on animal welfare We Had a Dream – A Special Scotland Picture Series TELLYBOX: Laughs from Alan Partridge revival and the tragic story of Dale Barclay 10 from 10 – A look back at photos from our news pages 10 years ago this week