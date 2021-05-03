News / UK & World News in Pictures – 3 May 2021 By Louise Gowans May 3 2021, 4.00pm © PA Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day. Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie feeds the Gentoo penguins during a visit to Edinburgh Zoo on the campaign trail for the forthcoming Scottish Parliamentary Election on May 6, 2021. Jane Barlow/PA Wire Alison Firth, curator of art at the National Museum of the Royal Navy, holds a model of HMS Victory inside a glass jar. Depicted under full sail it flies the ‘England Expects’ signal and is one of the exhibits on display in the new HMS Victory: The Nation’s Flagship gallery at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, which will open to the public on May 17th. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire Farmers work in a tulip field in Meerdonk, Belgium. AP Photo/Virginia Mayo A cactus growing at the Shanghai Songjiang modern agriculture park in east China’s Shanghai. Xinhua/Shutterstock An endangered pygmy hippo calf born on April 17 at Edinburgh Zoo to parents Otto and Gloria. The calf weighed just 11lb 14 oz (5.4kg) when she was born last month and is now going on show to the public. Royal Zoological Society of Scotland/PA Wire A worker cremates victims who died from COVID-19 at Pashupatinath Temple crematorium in Kathmandu, Nepal. Xinhua/Shutterstock A dog enjoys the Bluebell woods in the West Dorset countryside as the Bank Holiday weather begins to change. Tom Corban/Shutterstock Swimmers at Langland Bay, Swansea, as they brave the chilly sea on a wet and windy Bank Holiday Monday as poor weather effects most of the UK. Robert Melen/Shutterstock People shelter under umbrellas whilst punting along the River Cam in Cambridge, as heavy rain and 65mph gusts forecast for parts of England may cause damage and disruption, the Met Office has warned. Joe Giddens/PA Wire Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Courier For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe