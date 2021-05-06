News / UK & World News in Pictures – 6 May 2021 By Louise Gowans May 6 2021, 4.00pm © Shutterstock Feed Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day. A snowboarder enjoys the fresh snow at the Lake District Ski Club on Raise, next to Helvellyn in the Lake District National Park, after an unseasonal May snowfall allowed the reopening of the slopes. Owen Humphreys/PA Wire Visitor programme manager Kate Solecki rests on a portion of the Paul Cocksedge 2019 London Design Festival piece ‘Please Be Seated’ at the new visitor attraction Secret World of Plants at Kew Gardens, London, which runs from May 1st to September 19th, 2021. Jonathan Brady/PA Wire Aerial photo shows an abandoned boat in Dor HaBonim Beach Nature Reserve near northern Israeli city of Haifa. Xinhua/Shutterstock Snowy conditions at a Scottish Parliamentary election polling station in the village of Farr, near Inverness. Paul Campbell/PA Wire Viktoria Mullova during filming for one of a series of short films which will form a ‘visual album’ at the newly renovated Raphael Court at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London. Ian West/PA Wire Activists of the environment organization Greenpeace protest with CO2 letters illuminated with flames in front of the Brandenburg Gate against the climate change in Berlin, Germany. AP Photo/Markus Schreiber The Duke of Cambridge during his visit to Brighter Futures in Rhyl, Denbighshire. Brighter Futures is a consortium of eight local groups that collectively support local children, young people, families and the older generations to actively participate in community activities and address local issues. Peter Byrne/PA Wire A dog waits outside a polling station in Mintlaw, Aberdeenshire. Andrew Milligan/PA Wire Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Courier For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe