News / UK & World News in Pictures – May 7th 2021 By Gemma Bibby May 7 2021, 4.18pm

Artistic Swimming Japan Championships 2021, Osaka, Japan. Naoki Nishimura/AFLO/Shutterstock The federal territory of Kuala Lumpur, the capital city of Malaysia is placed under the movement control order (MCO) from May 7 to May 20, 2021 due to the rise in daily cases of Covid-19 infection. Wong Fok Loy/SOPA Images/Shutterstock A very rare painted stucco head of Guanyin, Yuan/early Ming Dynasty at the preview of the Asian Art sale at Bonhams, New Bond Street, London. Guy Bell/Shutterstock Some households in Taiwan are going without running water two days a week after a months-long drought dried up the island's reservoirs and a popular tourist lake. Nantou County Government via AP Muslims in Chittagong, Bangladesh, perform the jumma prayer without maintaining any kind of social distance. The country will be put under nationwide lockdown till May 16 to contain the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Rajib Dey Joy/ZUMA Wire/Shutterstock Cheetah enjoys a sunny day at the Safari Park in Dvur Kralove nad Labem in the Czech Republic. Slavek Ruta/Shutterstock The Duchess of Cambridge views a photo of Captain Tom Moore alongside Curator Magda Keaney during a visit to the archive in the National Portrait Gallery in central London to mark the publication of the 'Hold Still' book. Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire Votes being counted for the Scottish Parliamentary Elections at the Emirates Arena, Glasgow. Jane Barlow/PA Wire Remote medical visits and consultations are being used to monitor the health conditions of positive Covid patients at home in Italy. Home care has been enhanced thanks to the use of additional devices capable of detecting the vital parameters of patients: saturation, temperature, heart rate and pressure. Davide Pischettola/NurPhoto/Shutterstock Annabel Winship holds a pair of ballet-style slippers which belonged to Queen Victoria, which are being put up for auction at Bellmans, in Wisborough Green, West Sussex. Gareth Fuller/PA Wire Two kingfishers race against each other as they shoot through the air and into a pond to catch a fish in the Indonesian city of Bandung. Handi Nugraha/Solent News/Shutterstock