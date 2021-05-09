News / UK & World News in Pictures – 9 May 2021 By Louise Gowans May 9 2021, 4.00pm © PA Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day. Scottish First Minister and SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon on the steps of Bute House in Edinburgh after the SNP won a fourth victory in the Scottish Parliament election. Jane Barlow/PA Wire Tracey Bardon, visitor and engagment manager at 14 Henrietta Street, which has won a prestigious award at the European Museum of The Year 2020 awards. Brian Lawless/PA Wire People walks along the seafront in Southsea, Hampshire. Steve Parsons/PA Wire Iseult Byrne, CEO of 14 Henrietta Street, which has won a prestigious award at the European Museum of The Year 2020 awards. The Dublin museum was awarded the prestigious Silletto Prize given to museums which excel at engaging with their communities. Brian Lawless/PA Wire The scene in Beacon Lane, Sedgley, following a house fire in which a 43-year-old woman has died and a 16-year-old girl was seriously injured. Matthew Cooper/PA Wire People mill around St. Michael’s tower on top of Glastonbury Tor as it is seen through blooming yellow rapeseed on a day of mixed weather in Glastonbury, Somerset. Ben Birchall/PA Wire Royal Navy patrol ship HMS Severn returns to Portsmouth Naval Base from Jersey after the River-class offshore patrol vessel was scrambled along with sister ship HMS Tamar to the protest by French fishermen over fishing rights. Steve Parsons/PA Wire At the end of service next Tuesday, 11th May, 80104 will be withdrawn from service for the overhaul, the locomotive will have reached the end of its current boiler certificate. The “standard tank” has been a faithful workhorse for the railway and will be sorely missed. Geoffrey Swaine/Shutterstock A Nepalese Youth Volunteer affected by ‘Animal welfare Nepal’ feeds a stray dog during the 11th day of the Prohibitory order due to a Second wave of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Kathmandu. Prabin Ranabhat/SOPA Images/Shutterstock People head to the beaches as the sun comes out and the rain disappears. Geoffrey Swaine/Shutterstock People watch white smokes spewing from Mount Merapi at Pakembinangun village in Sleman district, Indonesia. Xinhua/Shutterstock Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Courier For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe