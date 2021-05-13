News / UK & World News in Pictures – 13 April 2021 By Louise Gowans May 13 2021, 4.00pm © PA Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day. A nun wearing a face mask holds a candle during religious ceremonies at the Catholic shrine in Fatima, Portugal, AP Photo/Ana Brigida Falconer Charlie Rolle holds Chief, a 10-month-old white-tailed sea eagle, which is the UK’s largest bird of prey and a species extinct around 200 years ago, at his new home at the nature and tourist destination, Robin Hill Park, near Newport on the Isle Of Wight. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire Police enter an immigration van in Kenmure Street, Glasgow which is surrounded by protesters. Andrew Milligan/PA Wire Bluebells in the National Trust Ashridge estate, Berkhamsted. John Walton/PA Wire Worshippers at Green Lane Mosque in Birmingham take part in a prayer sitting to celebrate Eid al-Fitr. The celebration marks the end of the Muslim month of fasting, called Ramadan. Jacob King/PA Wire Prime Minister Boris Johnson waters plants in the vegetable garden during a visit to Cleves Cross Primary school in Ferryhill, County Durham. Scott Heppell/PA Wire An English Heritage conservator cleans a glass from the dining table inside the Durbar room at Osborne on the Isle of Wight, as they prepare to reopen to the public on Monday May 17, following the further easing of lockdown restrictions. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire A stamp with a photograph of the Duke of Edinburgh at the Royal Windsor Horse Show. The Royal Mail are issuing four new stamps in memory of HRH The Prince Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh who died on April 9 this year. Royal Mail/PA Wire Aerial view of the blooming tulips fields at Vistula Fens in northern Poland. Przemek Swiderski/REPORTER/Shutterstock Extinction Rebellion demonstration against so-called fast fashion outside a Reserved chain clothing store in downtown Warsaw, Poland. Some of the activists glued themselves to the storefront others staged a fashion show with recycled clothes. MARZENA WYSTRACH/East News/Shutterstock Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Courier For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe