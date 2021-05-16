News / UK & World News in Pictures – May 16th 2021 By Gemma Bibby May 16 2021, 6.20pm © Steve Brown / DCT Media Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day Alison Firth, curator of art at the National Museum of the Royal Navy, cleans the glass window in front of W.L Wyllie’s Panorama of the Battle of Trafalgar in the ‘HMS Victory: The Nation’s Flagship’ gallery at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, as they prepare to open to the public on 17th May. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire Cygnets hitch a ride on the River Thames, Windsor. Maureen McLean/Shutterstock Estenio Naum, an Italian artist living in Dublin also known as ESTENISMO working on his new mural located in the Grand Canal Docs area. Artur Widak/NurPhoto/Shutterstock P&O cruise ship Iona arriving at her home port of Southampton ahead of her official naming ceremony. Christopher Ison/PA Wire. Demonstrators show their support for Palestine during a demonstration against state violence in George Square in Glasgow. Tensions in Jerusalem has resulted in cross-border airstrikes between Israel and militants in Gaza. Ewan Bootman/NurPhoto/Shutterstock Balinese youth fly kites at Mertasari Beach, Sanur. Kite season held between March-September every year amongst dry season, and marks as the best time of tourism visiting in Bali. The colours of the red, white, black and gold/yellow represents the incarnations of the Balinese Hindu Divinities. Bali, Denpasar, Indonesia. Dicky Bisinglasi/ZUMA Wire/Shutterstock A man wearing face masks walk inside a shopping mall amid the new wave of COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in Bangkok, Thailand. Anusak Laowilas/NurPhoto/Shutterstock Members of public brave the wet weather on Putney Hill, London, earlier today as the rain and unsettled weather continues. Rick Findler/Shutterstock Trevor the Pug/Papillion cross goes canoeing on Loch Leven with owner Leanne Lindsay from Leslie. Steven Brown / DCT Media Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Courier For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe More from The Courier Tea-rrific! Fife doctor reveals new research on benefits of a cuppie – but which shade is best for your health? 10 from 10 – A look back at photos from our news pages 10 years ago this week World Whisky Day: Is there an optimum age to begin drinking the golden nectar? Work gets underway on JHI’s £62m scientific facility