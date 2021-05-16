Monday, May 17th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

News in Pictures – May 16th 2021

By Gemma Bibby
May 16 2021, 6.20pm
© Steve Brown / DCT MediaPost Thumbnail

Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day

Alison Firth, curator of art at the National Museum of the Royal Navy, cleans the glass window in front of W.L Wyllie’s Panorama of the Battle of Trafalgar in the ‘HMS Victory: The Nation’s Flagship’ gallery at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, as they prepare to open to the public on 17th May. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
Cygnets hitch a ride on the River Thames, Windsor. Maureen McLean/Shutterstock
Estenio Naum, an Italian artist living in Dublin also known as ESTENISMO working on his new mural located in the Grand Canal Docs area. Artur Widak/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
P&O cruise ship Iona arriving at her home port of Southampton ahead of her official naming ceremony. Christopher Ison/PA Wire.
Demonstrators show their support for Palestine during a demonstration against state violence in George Square in Glasgow. Tensions in Jerusalem has resulted in cross-border airstrikes between Israel and militants in Gaza. Ewan Bootman/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Balinese youth fly kites at Mertasari Beach, Sanur. Kite season held between March-September every year amongst dry season, and marks as the best time of tourism visiting in Bali. The colours of the red, white, black and gold/yellow represents the incarnations of the Balinese Hindu Divinities. Bali, Denpasar, Indonesia. Dicky Bisinglasi/ZUMA Wire/Shutterstock
A man wearing face masks walk inside a shopping mall amid the new wave of COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in Bangkok, Thailand. Anusak Laowilas/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Members of public brave the wet weather on Putney Hill, London, earlier today as the rain and unsettled weather continues. Rick Findler/Shutterstock
Trevor the Pug/Papillion cross goes canoeing on Loch Leven with owner Leanne Lindsay from Leslie. Steven Brown / DCT Media

More from The Courier