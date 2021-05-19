News / UK & World News in Pictures – May 19th 2021 By Gemma Bibby May 19 2021, 5.00pm © Shutterstock Feed Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day Rocco, a one-year-old cocker spaniel, is being used to sniff out any imperfections in wood used to make the barrels at the Grant’s Whisky distillery in Girvan in Ayrshire. Grant’s Whisky/PA Wire Grace Lee keeps her mask on while practicing her moves during a private martial arts class at Moorimgoong martial arts studio in Los Angeles. The state’s health director announced that California will require people to keep wearing masks and practice social distancing indoors until June 15. AP Photo/Jae C. Hong Members of Glasgow based Cobolt Collective Kat Loudon, Erin Bradley-Scott and Chelsea Frew put the finishing touches to ‘Thinking Out Loud’. The street-art mural was exclusively designed for V&A Dundee, measures nine metres long by 3.8 metres in height and took the three artists five full days to paint. Julie Howden Sophia Dignam plays the Viola along with other members of the Yorkshire Symphony Orchestra at Harewood House, Leeds. The orchestra has been re-formed, after half a century, to support freelance musicians hit by the coronavirus pandemic. Danny Lawson/PA Wire A tawny owl chick is measured by Martin Davison, ornithologist for Forestry England, in Kielder Forest, Northumberland, where wildlife experts are continuing to work on the UK’s longest running study of the birds. Owen Humphreys/PA Wire A woman looks at a bronze lift installed in department store Selfridges in 1928, at the Museum of London, which is reopening following the further easing of lockdown restrictions in England. Victoria Jones/PA Wire Sunrise over St Mary’s lighthouse north of Whitley Bay on the coast of north east England. The lighthouse, which remained operational until 1984, and the adjacent keepers’ cottages were built in 1898 by the John Miller company of Tynemouth. Owen Humphreys/PA Wire Yeoman Warder Darren Hardy and Yeoman Serjeant Clive Towell open the West Door at the Tower of London, which is reopening amidst the easing of coronavirus restrictions after its longest closure since World War Two. Jonathan Brady/PA Wire Prince Charles views stones which line the Donaghadee Harbour walls and were decorated with messages of hope by local people during the pandemic in Bangor, Northern Ireland. Samir Hussein/Pool/Shutterstock Balinese have their bodies painted during sacred Ngerebeg ritual amid COVID-19 pandemic at Tegallalang Village in Gianyar, Bali, Indonesia. Ngerebeg is a sacred ritual held every six month which is believed to expel bad luck and evil spirits. The participants decorates their bodies with colourful paints and accessories to symbolise astral beings while marching across the village. Johanes Christo/NurPhoto/Shutterstock A woman is viewed through a sculpture as she photographs the Barbara Hepworth: Art and Life exhibition at the Hepworth Wakefield art museum in Wakefield, West Yorkshire to mark their 10th anniversary. Danny Lawson/PA Wire Collection assistants Camilla King and Kat Broomfield look at the Weymouth Bay pliosaur holotype during a preview at the Dorset County Museum, which has had an extensive makeover, ahead of reopening on 28th May following the further easing of lockdown restrictions in England. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Courier For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe