News in Pictures – May 20th 2021

Spanish City, known locally as The Dome, is reflected in the sea at Whitley Bay, on the north east coast of England. Owen Humphreys/PA Wire Palestinian children look at a destroyed car after it was hit in an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City. AP Photo/Hatem Moussa A visitor wearing face mask takes a close look at an artwork "Untitled, 2019" created by American visual artist Helen Pashgian at Art Basel in Hong Kong. AP Photo/Vincent Yu Firefighter try to extinguish the blazes during a wildfire near the village of Schinos, near Corinth, Greece. AP Photo/Valerie Gache Iranian clerics carrying flags shout anti-U.S. and anti-Israel slogans during a symbolic gathering at the International Imam Khomeini Airport (IKIA) Tehran, Iran. Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto/Shutterstock Members of Devon and Cornwall Police Protestor Removal Team handle a 'lock-on' device at the force headquarters in Exeter, where they are preparing for the forthcoming G7 Summit in Cornwall. The 'lock-on' tube, often made of plastic, steel and concrete, are used by protestors to lock arms together while causing obstructions or blocking roads and have to be carefully cut free by police. Ben Birchall/PA Wire This year's World Bee Day Celebration in China, themed "Honeybee, Big Dreams, A program for Rural Revitalization", was held in Zhongyi Township of Shizhu County. Xinhua/Shutterstock People wearing masks wait in a queue to get their swab samples taken for the Covid19 testing in Bangkok. Chaiwat Subprasom/SOPA Images/Shutterstock A kitesurfer enjoys the strengthening winds in Camber, East Sussex. Gareth Fuller/PA Wire Western lowland gorilla Hasani with his surrogate mother Kera at Bristol Zoo Gardens. Jordan Jones/Bristol Zoo Gardens/PA Wire The National Railway Museum's Flying Scotsman passes over a level crossing in Chiswick, west London, on its first main line trip with passengers since 2019 as part of The Steam Dreams Rail Company's series of summer trains from London Victoria Station. Jonathan Brady/PA Wire