News in Pictures – 24 May 2021

A North African 10-Bore Toe-Lock silver-mounted gun, Signed the work of Muhammad Dated 1263 A.H. corresponding to 1846 A.D. with a guide price of £2,000 – £3,000 is held, during a preview for the forthcoming Antique Arms and Armour Sale, at Bonhams' London. Aaron Chown/PA Wire A field of rape seed near the windmill at Great Haseley in Oxfordshire. Steve Parsons/PA Wire A gallery assistant with Gonogo by Goshka Macuga at the National Gallery, in London, one of the six artworks prorosed as the next design for the Fourth Plinth at Trafalgar Square. Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire Police forensic officers walk along a street in Peckham, southeast London, close to where black equal rights activist and mother-of-three Sasha Johnson was shot in the head during the early hours of Sunday. Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire Tommy Brady, 78, enjoying his first pint of Smithwick's Ale since Christmas Eve at The Garrick Bar in Belfast, after the latest easing of the Covid-19 rules in Northern Ireland. Liam McBurney/PA Wire British-Nigerian artist, Yinka Ilori unveils an outdoor public basketball court, which he has designed, at Bank Street Park in Canary Wharf, London. Matt Alexander/PA Wire Open water swimmers take an early morning dip at Brompton in Bangor, County Down, after restrictions in Northern Ireland eased allowing the full return to outdoor sport. Liam McBurney/PA Wire New Health Secretary Humza Yousaf MSP getting his covid vaccination at Caird Hall in Dundee alongside nurse Louise Lennox. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media People walk along the sea front at Blyth in Northumberland. Owen Humphreys/PA Wire The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge talk to service users during a visit to Turning Point Scotland's social care centre in Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire, to hear about the vital support that they provide to those with complex needs, including addiction and mental health challenges. Phil Noble/PA Wire