News / UK & World News in Pictures – 25 May 2021 By Louise Gowans May 25 2021, 4.00pm © PA A sea lion enjoys a new £2m purpose-built complex at Yorkshire Wildlife Park in Doncaster, South Yorkshire. Picture date: Monday May 24, 2021. The purpose-built Point Lobos complex is the largest filtrated sea lion facility in the world. The spectacular main lake which measures 70metres long and three metres deep, was filled with three millions litres of water before becoming the playground for a new colony of six Californian sea lions, who recently arrived at the park. PA Photo. See PA story General News sea lions. Photo credit should read: Danny Lawson/PA Wire Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day. Members of the Irish Language Community display an outdoor mobile screen at Stormont with a message featuring over 70 Irish language speakers calling upon the Northern Ireland Executive along with the British and Irish Governments to implement the New Decade, New Approach (NDNA) deal, legislation regarding Irish language rights, 500 days after the agreement. Liam McBurney/PA Wire York Glaziers Trust employees Kieran Muir (left) and Emily Price (right) remove a stained glass window panel at the start of a new five year, £5m project to conserve York Minster’s South East Transept and its medieval St Cuthbert Window. Danny Lawson/PA Wire Amelia, aged 9, and Joshua, aged 6, interact with a 3.5 metre hourglass in Potter’s Field, London, by clean water charity WaterAid ahead of the G7 leaders’ summit in June that illustrates the urgency of the climate crisis that is leading to more people being forced into water scarcity. Luciana Guerra/PA Wire Council housing tenant Kwajo Tweneboa, 22, at his home in Mitcham, south London. Mr Tweneboa say he and his family have been left in “unliveable” accommodation for three years that “is not even fit for animals”, living with conditions including an infestation of mice and cockroaches and an “asbestos-filled ceiling”, and he and his two siblings were threatened with eviction from the property when their father died from cancer last year. Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire A sea lion enjoys a new £2m purpose-built complex at Yorkshire Wildlife Park in Doncaster, South Yorkshire. Danny Lawson/PA Wire Projections on the Battersea Power Station, south London, to commemorate the first residents moving into the redevelopment. Ian West/PA Wire Lava gushes from the southern side crater of Mt. Etna, Europe’s largest active volcano, near Catania, southern Italy Sicily. AP Photo/Salvatore Allegra The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during the official opening of The Balfour, Orkney’s new hospital in Kirkwall, where they are meeting NHS staff as they continue their tour of Scotland. Chris Jackson/PA Wire Angus Robertson(top seated), Cabinet Secretary for the Constitution, External Affairs and Culture with Mairi Gougeon (bottom seated), Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs and Islands after making a declaration during a ceremony at the Court of Session in Parliament Hall in Edinburgh. Andrew Milligan/PA Wire Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Courier For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe