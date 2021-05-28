News / UK & World News in Pictures – 28 May 2021 By Louise Gowans May 28 2021, 4.00pm Updated: May 28 2021, 4.21pm © PA Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day. Gardner Chris Brock, 43, at the National Trust’s Seaton Delaval Hall in Northumberland as the Rhododendrons are in full bloom as the Bank holiday weekend approaches. Owen Humphreys/PA Wire A Manchester City supporter wears a face mask with pictures of the team players, at the airport in Porto, Portugal, where flights are arriving from England bringing soccer fans English clubs Manchester City and Chelsea will play the Champions League final soccer in Porto on Saturday. AP Photo/Luis Vieira A view of the Sevington Inland Border Facility in Ashford, Kent, as local residents claim the floodlights used to illuminate the site at night have ruined the night sky and become intrusive. Gareth Fuller/PA Wire Artist Pippa Hale with her new art installation entitled ‘Heaven’ as it is unveiled at Left Bank Leeds, a Grade II listed former church building in the Burley area of Leeds, West Yokshire. The giant inflatable interactive sculpture has been created by the Leeds based contemporary artist using drawings by local children who were asked to describe heaven. Danny Lawson/PA Wire Two rare orange Canadian lobsters settle into their new home at the National SEA LIFE Centre, Birmingham, after they were rescued by a shopper at a fishmongers in Leicester. Caterer Joseph Lee spotted the pair at the fish counter in a branch of Makro Wholesale before convincing the fishmonger to donate them to the aquarium. Jacob King/PA Wire A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, following a small boat incident in the Channel earlier this morning. Gareth Fuller/PA Wire The sun rises through the clouds over a house on St Mary’s Island in Whitley bay on the North East coast. Owen Humphreys/PA Wire Mayor of London Sadiq Khan tries out an e-bike outside City Hall, London, before announcing the introduction of e-bikes to the Santander cycle scheme next summer. Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire Pickles, a whooper swan, who lives in the grounds of Leeds Castle in Maidstone, Kent. Pickles will reach his 30th birthday early next month and is believed to be the oldest swan in the UK. Gareth Fuller/PA Wire Peter Grant is unveiled as the new manager of Dunfermline Athletic at East End Park in Dunfermline. Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group A Eurofighter Typhoon painted with the Union flag design takes off for its first flight after being unveiled at RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire. Joe Giddens/PA Wire Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Courier For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe